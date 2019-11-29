Forget the Apple Watch, Amazon just slashed the Garmin Vivoactive 3’s price

Amazon has slashed a massive £70 off the Garmin Vivoactive 3’s price, making it an absolute steal for any avid golfer or runner looking to up their game.

The Black Friday deal’s running for the rest of the day and marks an impressive 35% saving on the Garmin Vivoactive 3’s regular £199.99 RRP.

We’d recommend jumping on the deal sooner rather than later. Even though the Vivoactive 3 is last year’s flagship mid-range tracker for Garmin, it remains one of the best on the market.

The multi-sports tracker wowed us during our reviewing process offering unparalleled location and distance tracking. Add to this its top notch heart rate monitoring and ability to track pretty much every sport under the sun and it easily earned a place as one of Trusted Reviews recommended fitness trackers.

As we noted in our Garmin Vivoactive 3 review:

“As a sports watch first and ‘smartwatch’ second, the Vivoactive 3 gets plenty right. It features almost everything you’d want from a workout tracking perspective, save for some of the more advanced coaching aspects seen in Garmin’s more expensive dedicated fitness wearables.

“Overall, the Vivoactive 3 is comfortable to wear, and up against the similarly priced Fitbit Ionic, I’d say it’s the more fully realised fitness smartwatch.”

At this price the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is also stellar value and easily undercuts its biggest rival, the Apple Watch 3 on cost.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 is one of many great tech products to get a hefty discount this Black Friday. Over the last week we’ve seen cracking price cuts on everything from smartwatches to games consoles and fridges. Make sure to key checking Trusted Reviews best Black Friday guide to stay on top of the latest and greatest discounts.

Also make sure to keep checking our Black Friday Amazon deals page for our experts’ curated picks of the best discounts from the retail giant.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…