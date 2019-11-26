Currys has taken £30 off the excellent Apple Watch 4, meaning you can bag this 40mm Nike+ Edition for just £299.

it’s no secret that if you have an iPhone then the best smartwatch you can buy is the Apple Watch and Black Friday 2019 is looking like a great time to invest in the smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ for just £299 Apple Watch Series 4 40mm Nike+ This 40mm Apple Watch 4 has GPS, a lovely OLED screen and most of the same features as the newer Series 5 model – but for a much lower price.

The Series 4 (or Apple Watch 4) listed here might not be the latest model, however the Series 5 was a minor update and the previous generation remains an excellent choice with the majority of the same features. These include GPS for accurate tracking, the latest watchOS software and plenty of apps.

You can also bag loads of different straps for this Apple Watch as the connection method has remained the same since the original watch. This opens up a load of customisation options.

This particular Nike+ model comes with a nice sporty strap and a couple of Nike watchfaces, but aside from that it’s very much the same as the regular Series 4.

In our Apple Watch 4 review we said: “Apple Watch Series 4 is not only the most impressive Apple Watch yet, but is comfortably the most fully-featured smartwatch I have ever tested. It’s Apple’s best, most thought-out release in years. It’s a masterful combination of design; genuinely useful features and an impressive ecosystem. Apple’s ability to push categories like phones and laptop forward has diminished over recent years, but this wearable is so far ahead of competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Wear OS releases from Fossil that it almost seems unfair.”

