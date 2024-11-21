Forget Apple Watch 10 – this Series 9 Black Friday deal is a true winner

Never mind the Apple Watch Series 10 when the Series 9 is selling cheap for Black Friday.

Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 9 at a 17 percent discount as part of its Black Friday sales event. You can now pick it up for £290 rather than its original price of £349.

Obviously the Apple Watch Series 10 is on the market now, but it’s not a huge departure from the Series 9. In his (otherwise glowing) review of the Series 10, our Editor Max Parker said that it “isn’t a huge redesign”.

Jumping back to Max’s own Apple Watch Series 9 review from the previous year, he called the smartwatch “a fantastic smartwatch for iPhone users” that’s “full of sensors, excellent software and high-end hardware”.

The Series 9 gives you an impressive range of health and fitness-tracking sensors, neat new gesture controls, and improved Siri assistance, all in a body that’s built more sustainably than any previous Apple Watch.

One of the reasons you don’t need to worry about buying the very latest Apple Watch is that they all look the same. Apple’s smartwatch design has become iconic, and that’s largely down to the fact that it hasn’t really changed since the first model.

Another reason you should still consider buying the Series 9 over the Series 10 is that Apple supports its devices better than almost anyone. You can guarantee your Apple Watch Series 9 will stay feeling fast for several years to come, and most probably longer.

We’re picking out all of the latest and greatest Black Friday and Black Friday-adjacent deals in the run up to the big day itself (which is November 29, in case you missed it), so our advice is to bookmark our Black Friday hub page. Will we see a better smartwatch deal than this one, though? It seems doubtful.