Forget Apple AirPods – Beats Solo Buds are now just £46.50

AirPods are great for Apple users, but there are better options for Android fans – like the new Beats Solo Buds. These true wireless earbuds might be made by Apple, but they work just as well when paired with Android devices as they do with iOS.

What’s more, the Beats Solo Buds have seen more than 40% taken off their price this Black Friday. Shop on Amazon today to save 41% and secure the wireless earbuds for as little as £46.49. For our US readers, the earbuds have fallen to just $49.99.

The Beats Solo Buds would usually cost you £79.99, meaning you could save £33.50 by picking up this deal. Not only that, but shop through Amazon and you’ll get 60 days of Audible absolutely free.

This is easily the cheapest we’ve seen these earbuds drop since launching this June. That includes earlier this week, when the earbuds fell to £49. If Black Friday wasn’t the perfect time to buy them already, it is now.

The Beats Solo Buds are a pair of true wireless earbuds from Apple subsidiary, Beats.

The earbuds come in a range of bright colours with on-ear controls and access to your voice assistant via the ‘b’ button.

Inside each earbud is a custom-built sound system with dual-layer drivers designed to minimise distortion and offer high-fidelity sound with full range and clarity.

The Solo Buds are natively compatible with both iOS and Android, enabling one-touch pairing, automatic pre-pairing across devices and Find My/Find My Device support for when they’re misplaced.

Packed into the most compact charging case Beats has produced so far, these earbuds offer up to 18 hours of battery life and are perfect for slipping into your pocket. It’s also possible to get one hour of listening from a quick five-minute charge and you can charge directly from your phone or laptop for an extra boost when you’re out and about.

