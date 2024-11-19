Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Forget Apple AirPods – Beats Solo Buds are now just £49

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you want a pair of Apple earbuds that work just as well with Android devices as they do iOS, this Beats deal is for you. 

The new Beats Solo Buds have seen nearly 40% taken off their price in the lead-up to Black Friday. Shop on Amazon today to save 39% and secure the wireless earbuds for as little as £49.  

The Beats Solo Buds are already under £50 for Black Friday

Save big on the Beats Solo Buds this Black Friday. The 2024 true wireless earbuds are now available for just £49 – that’s £30.99 less than their £79.99 RRP. 

  • Amazon
  • Was £79.99
  • £49
View Deal

The Beats Solo Buds would usually cost you £79.99, meaning you could save £30.99 by picking up this deal. Not only that, but shop through Amazon and you’ll get 60 days of Audible absolutely free. 

This is easily the cheapest we’ve seen these earbuds drop since launching this June, making Black Friday the perfect time to nab them. 

The Beats Solo Buds are a pair of true wireless earbuds from Apple subsidiary, Beats. 

The earbuds come in a range of bright colours with on-ear controls and access to your voice assistant via the ‘b’ button. 

Inside each earbud is a custom-built sound system with dual-layer drivers designed to minimise distortion and offer high-fidelity sound with full range and clarity. 

The Solo Buds are natively compatible with both iOS and Android, enabling one-touch pairing, automatic pre-pairing across devices and Find My/Find My Device support for when they’re misplaced. 

Packed into the most compact charging case Beats has produced so far, these earbuds offer up to 18 hours of battery life and are perfect for slipping into your pocket. It’s also possible to get one hour of listening from a quick five-minute charge and you can charge directly from your phone or laptop for an extra boost when you’re out and about. 

If you’d prefer a pair of earbuds with noise cancelling, the CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 are currently on sale for just £45

