Forget the Airpods Pro, the Sony WF-1000XM3’s price just fell through the floor

You can grab the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds for a modest £196 on this stellar Black Friday deal.

The deal went live today and knocks £34 (15%) off the Sony WF-1000XM3’s regular price. If you’re in the market for an alternative to the Apple Airpods Pro, we’d thoroughly recommend the Sony WF-1000XM3.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are one of the best sets of true wireless earbuds we’ve tested. The true wireless earbuds scored 5/5 in our in-depth Sony WF-1000XM3 review. Highlights include stellar audio quality, great ANC (active noise cancellation) and a rock solid Bluetooth connection.

As we noted in our Sony WF-1000XM3 review:

“The WF-1000XM3 build upon the original for another excellent true wireless earbud. The audio quality is superb, the design refined and they boast a number of features, such as noise cancellation, that most true wireless struggle to match.

“While they don’t have the best battery stamina in their class, and they lack high-quality aptX Bluetooth, this is as good as it gets for wireless in-ears.”

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are one of many great tech products to get a serious discount this Black Friday. Over the last few days we’ve seen cracking discounts on everything from PS4s to 4K TVs and smart fridges.

Make sure to bookmark and keep checking our best Black Friday Amazon deals page to keep on top of the latest and greatest tech savings to be had.

If you’re after a new sound bar to go with your Sony WF-1000XM3 also keep checking our best Black Friday Sonos and soundbar deals page for out team of experts’ pick of the best savings to be had this deals season.

For more amazing offers, throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…