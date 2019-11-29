Forget the Airpods, you can grab the Jabra Elite 65t on the cheap this Black Friday

You can grab the Jabra Elite 65t true-wireless earbuds for super cheap thanks to this stellar Black Friday 2019 deal.

The deal means you can grab the Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for a modest £96.99, a marked 24% discount on their regular £127.50 RRP.

If you’re in the market for a decent set of true-wireless that won’t break the bank we’d thoroughly recommend considering the Jabra Elite 65t. The Jabra Elite 65t were a key rival the Apple Airpods last year and one of Trusted Review favourite mid-range true wireless sets.

The set performed well during testing offering above average battery life and clear audio quality that easily beat competing, similarly priced sets.

As we noted in our Jabra Elite 65t review:

“The Jabra Elite 65t solve one of the most annoying issues of true wireless earphones: poor battery life. Five hours is still short in the wider world of wireless headphones, but it’s up to double that offered by some rivals.

“These earphones are also more comfortable than the older Elite Sport, thanks to their smaller size and easier-to-press buttons.”

True wireless are a great new technology that’s perfect for listening to music during the morning commute or at the gym, featuring completely cable free designs.

The Jabra Elite 65T are one of many products to get a cracking discount this Black Friday. Over the last week we’ve seen stellar discounts on everything from top notch headphones to high end white goods and gaming PCs. We’re expecting yet more amazing deals to appear over the weekend and through Cyber Monday.

