Focal Bathys wireless headphones now just £549 in Richer Sounds’ Black Friday Sale

If you’ve been eyeing premium headphones with exceptional sound quality and a luxury design, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for.

This Black Friday, the Focal Bathys wireless headphones are available for just £549 at Richer Sounds, down from their usual £699 RRP. That makes what we already consider to be the best-sounding headphones at their price range an even better value proposition.

Focal’s first wireless ANC (active noise-cancelling) headphones have made waves in the audio world, with Audio-Visual Editor Kob Monney describing them as “the best-sounding headphones at their price.” Equipped with Focal’s signature 40mm Aluminium-Magnesium ‘M’-shaped dome drivers, the Bathys deliver a stunning performance characterised by clarity, insight and natural tone. Whether you’re listening to classical compositions or contemporary pop, these headphones provide a richly detailed audio experience that few rivals can match.

The noise cancellation is another valuable feature, offering two adjustable modes: ‘Silent,’ for maximum suppression of ambient sounds, and ‘Soft,’ for lighter filtering in quieter environments. While it might not rival the most aggressive noise-cancellation systems, it’s effective for most everyday scenarios, allowing you to stay focused and immersed in your audio.

The Bathys don’t just excel in sound – they also shine in style. Available in a striking black/silver finish or a sophisticated Dune finish in a light shade, these headphones make a strong aesthetic statement. Designed with luxury in mind, they are as visually appealing as they are acoustically impressive, fitting the bill for aesthetics as well as performance.

Longevity is another area where the Focal Bathys shine. With a phenomenal 30-hour battery life, you can enjoy uninterrupted playback during long flights, commutes, or extended work sessions. The headphones also support wired listening, offering flexibility for those who prefer a traditional connection or need to conserve battery power. App support via the Focal & Naim app adds another layer of customisation, allowing users to fine-tune the sound profile and ANC settings to suit their preferences.

Our five-star review highlighted the Bathys as a perfect blend of luxury and functionality. Wireless performance is rock-solid, ensuring seamless connections, while call quality is exceptional, making them a great choice for professional and casual use alike. The headphones’ versatility is bolstered by their durable build and intuitive controls, proving that Focal has left no detail overlooked.

This Black Friday deal is a rare chance to own a pair of headphones that deliver both substance and style. Whether you’re an audiophile looking for clear, detailed sound or someone who values luxury in everyday devices, the Focal Bathys are an excellent choice. Their premium performance, long battery life, and sophisticated design set them apart from competitors, making this £549 price tag feel like a steal.

Don’t miss out—head over to Richer Sounds to grab the Focal Bathys while this deal lasts. High-quality audio and timeless design are now more accessible than ever.