Flash Sale Alert: Amazon’s just torn £277 off the Huawei P30’s price

Amazon’s slashed a massive £277 off the Huawei P30’s price on a limited time Cyber Monday deal.

The deal’s live now and will run for 24 hours. It lets you pick up a Huawei P30 smartphone with 128GB of storage for a modest £429.99 – a huge 40% saving on the phone’s regular price.

We’d thoroughly recommend any smartphone buyer consider the offer as you’ll struggle to find a better smartphone for the money.

The Huawei P30 is a stellar smartphone that offers a wealth of cutting edge hardware and features. Chief of which are its advanced camera setup which, outside of the Pixel 4 and more expensive Huawei P30 Pro, is leading in class.

As we noted in our Huawei P30 review:

“the Huawei P30 is an excellent Android smartphone – and one any buyer with cash to spare should consider.

“It offers an excellent screen, top-notch battery life and blisteringly fast performance that will enable you to blitz through even the most demanding of tasks. If this isn’t enough to tempt you then, in addition, it looks outright gorgeous.”

Not convinced? Well don’t worry, if the Huawei P30 doesn’t tickle your fancy there are plenty of other smartphones on deal this Cyber Monday. Since Black Friday started we’ve seen stellar savings on everything from the iPhone 11 to the Galaxy S10e appear.

Make sure to bookmark and keep checking out Black Friday mobile phone deals guide for our pick of the latest and greatest discounts.

Also make sure to keep checking our Best Black Friday Amazon deals page to stay up to date with all the retail giant’s current sales. The company’s set to keep chucking out cracking tech savings until the 2nd of December, when Cyber Monday formerly ends.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…