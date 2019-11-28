Fix your home’s feng shui with this awesome Philips Hue deal

Amazon’s bashed a massive 40% off the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit’s price on this too good to be missed Black Friday deal.

The deal’s live now and will run while stocks last. It lets you nab the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit for a modest £69.99, which is a marked discount on its regular £107 RRP.

The kit is a great way to get into, or expand, your existing smart lighting setup. It nabs you three Philips Hue smart bulbs and a bridge that makes them work with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

For those that missed it, Philips Hue is one of Trusted Reviews favourite bits of smart home kit. The smart lighting system lets you do things like change the colour, temperature and brightness of your homes lighting on the fly using the Hue app.

More advanced tinkerers can also set up automations using things like If This Then That (IFTTT) and link the lighting to third party smart home tech. This lets you do things like set the lights to turn on when your home security kit detects a break in or to automatically turn off when you leave the room.

As we noted in our Philips Hue review:

“There’s no doubt, Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers. Every bulb produces high-quality light and is quick to respond. While Hue is a little more expensive than some of its smart bulb competition, it’s money well spent.”

What’s more, at this price it’s not even that expensive!

Philips Hue is one of many awesome bits of kit to get a discount this Black Friday deals season. Though the big event is still technically a day away we’ve already seen cracking discounts on everything from Amazon Echo smart speakers to IP-enabled smart fridges.

