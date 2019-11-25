Looking for an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds? Cambridge Audio has knocked down the price of its five-star Melomania 1, making an already inexpensive pair of wireless headphones an even more attractive.

Before this deal the Melomania 1 were priced at £119.95. This £20 discount, despite it being small in the grand scheme of things, takes them under the £100 price point. As far as we can tell, that’s the cheapest we’ve seen the Melomania 1.

Considering the Melomania 1 are Cambridge Audio’s first go at a true wireless earbuds, they can be considered to be a resounding success.

The sound is great – poised and energetic, with stacks of detail in the mid-range and an enjoyable treble performance. Well-balanced and with a good knack for rhythm, tempo and timing, you won’t be disappointed by how they sound.

But what about the other features they have? well, batter is very long, much more than either Apple or Sony in this category. You nine hours from the earbuds and 45 in total with the charging case. They support aptX HD Bluetooth so they can carry high-resolution audio files. Bluetooth 5 is also supported and there’s room for voice assistants in Google Assistant and Siri integration.

If we had a problem, or two, it would be that the finish is not the most attractive to look – grey can be a bit dispiriting to look at. And the touch controls take some to get use to.

However, before the price drop they were already far less dear on the wallet than efforts by the likes of Apple, Sony and Sennheiser. With this reduction coming in, that makes them an even more enticing proposition for those looking for an affordable wireless headphone.

