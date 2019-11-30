Planning on getting fit in the new year? Yeah, sure, me too. Here’s something that might actually give you (and me) some incentive to get off the couch: the Fitbit Versa Lite is now only £99. That’s an incredibly low price for a wearable that was only released this year.

When we reviewed it in April the review price was £149.99. This £99 deal is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for this model, which is why it’s one of our favourite Black Friday deals.

Get the Fitbit Versa Lite for only £99 Fitbit Versa Lite The Fitbit Versa Lite is an easy-to-use, impressive wearable that's capable of tracking various fitness activities. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, so move quickly if you're looking for a new wearable to help you get in shape.

We were impressed with this stylish fitness tracker when we got our hands on it earlier this year, giving it four out of five stars. It has a decent battery life, a great screen and it’s fairly straight-forward to use.

The Versa Lite is capable of tracking a few different activities – running, cycling, walking, weights, interval training, swimming and general cardio. It also has sleep and heart monitoring features.

There are a few limitations on the model. It doesn’t have an altimeter sensor, so it won’t be able to monitor how many stairs you hike each day, and the lack of GPS means you still need to rely on your phone for accurate distance tracking.

But you’re unlikely to find a better smartwatch for this low price, and if you’re a casual gym-goer or layabout who’s just looking to improve your step count this should be a good fit. It’s also waterproof, so you don’t need to worry about taking it off before you shower or cannonball into the pool.

The end of Black Friday is drawing closer, so you might want to snap up this deal before the price shoots back up.

