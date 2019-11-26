If you’re on the hunt for an excellent smartwatch deal this Black Friday then this big discount on the Fitbit Versa should tick all the boxes.

Fitbit’s Apple Watch rival is currently available for £129.65 on Amazon and £139.99 through John Lewis. While the deal from Amazon will save you a tenner upfront – and get you quick free shipping if you’re a Prime member – the John Lewis alternative bags you the shop’s excellent 2 year guarantee. You can see both deals below.

Versa works with both iOS and Android, uses the GPS on your phone to track your runs and feeds notifications to your wrist. When we reviewed the Versa we found the battery life to be very good, lasting a few days between charges. It’s a good looking watch too and is accurate when tracking different types of sports and activities.

In our 4/5 review we said: “In many ways, the £199.99 Fitbit Versa is an improvement on the £279.99 Ionic. It’s far better-looking, more lifestyle-friendly and has a similar feature-set – and all of this comes wrapped up in a device that costs significantly less money. You can use it to monitor a huge range of activities too, including swimming, and it’s easy to use. Battery life is another feather in its cap; most other smartwatches on the market don’t come close.”

