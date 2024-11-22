The Fitbit Versa 4 is down to a tempting price on Amazon

A solid all-round fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa 4 is packed with tools to help you keep an eye on your health data.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is currently just £126.50 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale which is a saving of 15%. Not only that but US customers can get the Fitbit Versa 4 for just $119.95 which is a massive 40% off its usual RRP.

Get the Fitbit Versa 4 for just £126.50 on Amazon Track your health and fitness data with the stylish Fitbit Versa 4, which is now just £126.50/$119.95 in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Was £149/$199.95

Now £126.50/$119.95 View Deal

Also included with this purchase is six-months Premium membership for no extra cost, which offers you advanced health data metrics, personalised recommendations and unlocks exclusive workout and mindfulness content.

Compatible with both iOS (15 or higher) and Android (9.0 or higher) devices, the Fitbit Versa 4 is a powerful smartwatch that allows users to seamlessly track their health and fitness stats.

With built-in GPS, all-day activity tracking and a heart rate sensor, the Fitbit Versa 4 offers you insight into how your exercise routine is impacting your body. Users will also receive a Daily Readiness score which shows you an overview of your body’s current status and tells you whether you prioritise recovery or exercise.

It’s not just fitness that the Versa 4 tracks. With Stress Management Score you can understand how your body handles stress and receive a “score” that’s based on your heart rate, activity and sleep patterns.

You’ll also find guided breathing sessions and mindfulness content to help you control your stress levels.

If you’re someone who struggles to sleep then you’ll especially benefit from Versa 4’s numerous tools which aim to measure and improve sleep quality, including Sleep Profile which provides you with personalised tips on how to get better rest.

There’s also the health metrics dashboard which shows your key health data including your blood oxygen level, breathing rate and more.

In our Fitbit Versa 4 review, our expert concluded that the device is a “solid, affordable fitness tracker packed into a smartwatch body” however they do recommend the Versa 3 predecessor for more advanced users.

Whether you’re new to the world of wearables or you’re keen to understand more about your own health data, the Fitbit Versa 4 is a fantastic fitness tracker, especially now it’s just £126.50 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.