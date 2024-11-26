Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The high-end Fitbit Sense 2 is now a budget wearable for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Offering a strong set of health and wellness monitoring features, built-in GPS and a long lasting battery life, this offer on the Fitbit Sense 2 watch face is seriously unmissable.

Enter the code CHILLY5 at the checkout and get a certified refurbished Fitbit Sense 2 watch face for just £90.24 from eBay this Black Friday. Do keep in mind that this offer doesn’t come with a strap, so you will need to purchase this separately. 

Save nearly £130 on the Fitbit Sense 2 with this eBay offer

Save nearly £130 on the Fitbit Sense 2 with this eBay offer

Enter the code CHILLY5 and get the Fitbit Sense 2 watch face for just £90.24 in this limited time deal from eBay and save £129.75 off its usual RRP. Just note that this offer doesn’t include a strap, so this will need to be purchased separately.

  • eBay
  • RRP £219.99
  • Now £90.24
View Deal

eBay explains that this certified refurbished Fitbit Sense 2 has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by either the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor and is in like-new condition and fully functional. 

Also included is a one-year guarantee provided by the seller, for extra peace of mind.

The Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch is packed with heaps of wellness and activity tracking features that offer you useful insight into your health status, including a built-in ECG app, sleep analysis and menstrual cycle tracking. 

Thanks to its built-in GPS, you can see your real-time pace and distance during outdoor activities and workouts such as running or swimming. Speaking of swimming, the Sense 2 is also water resistant in up to 50m of water, but just ensure your strap is water resistant too. 

Users will also receive a Daily Readiness Score each morning which analyses your recent activity, how well you slept and your heat rate variability. The score then tells you whether you should workout or instead prioritise recovery to ensure you don’t push yourself too far. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Health and fitness features aside, the Fitbit Sense 2 is compatible with both iPhones and Android smartphones and can also be used to check the weather, set reminders and view your notifications from your phone. There’s also Alexa built-in so you can control the watch with just your voice.

For more information on the smartwatch, be sure to read our in-depth Fitbit Sense 2 review.

If you want an easy way to monitor your important health data, such as your heart rate and menstrual cycle, then the Fitbit Sense 2 is a great option, especially as it’s currently just £90.24 from eBay. Just remember you will need to buy an additional strap.

You might like…

This might be the best value Black Friday Fire TV deal yet

This might be the best value Black Friday Fire TV deal yet

Kob Monney 12 mins ago
Here’s your chance to get a Pixel 7 Pro for less than a Pixel 7a this Black Friday

Here’s your chance to get a Pixel 7 Pro for less than a Pixel 7a this Black Friday

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The Ring Video Doorbell is under £30 on Amazon but you’ll have to act fast

The Ring Video Doorbell is under £30 on Amazon but you’ll have to act fast

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Last chance to get the ultimate Dyson V15 Black Friday vacuum deal

Last chance to get the ultimate Dyson V15 Black Friday vacuum deal

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
This Black Friday iPhone 15 deal finally gives Samsung a run for its money

This Black Friday iPhone 15 deal finally gives Samsung a run for its money

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
If there’s one Fire TV deal to buy during Black Friday, this is it

If there’s one Fire TV deal to buy during Black Friday, this is it

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access