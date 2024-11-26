The high-end Fitbit Sense 2 is now a budget wearable for Black Friday

Offering a strong set of health and wellness monitoring features, built-in GPS and a long lasting battery life, this offer on the Fitbit Sense 2 watch face is seriously unmissable.

Enter the code CHILLY5 at the checkout and get a certified refurbished Fitbit Sense 2 watch face for just £90.24 from eBay this Black Friday. Do keep in mind that this offer doesn’t come with a strap, so you will need to purchase this separately.

RRP £219.99

Now £90.24 View Deal

eBay explains that this certified refurbished Fitbit Sense 2 has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by either the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor and is in like-new condition and fully functional.

Also included is a one-year guarantee provided by the seller, for extra peace of mind.

The Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch is packed with heaps of wellness and activity tracking features that offer you useful insight into your health status, including a built-in ECG app, sleep analysis and menstrual cycle tracking.

Thanks to its built-in GPS, you can see your real-time pace and distance during outdoor activities and workouts such as running or swimming. Speaking of swimming, the Sense 2 is also water resistant in up to 50m of water, but just ensure your strap is water resistant too.

Users will also receive a Daily Readiness Score each morning which analyses your recent activity, how well you slept and your heat rate variability. The score then tells you whether you should workout or instead prioritise recovery to ensure you don’t push yourself too far.

Health and fitness features aside, the Fitbit Sense 2 is compatible with both iPhones and Android smartphones and can also be used to check the weather, set reminders and view your notifications from your phone. There’s also Alexa built-in so you can control the watch with just your voice.

For more information on the smartwatch, be sure to read our in-depth Fitbit Sense 2 review.

If you want an easy way to monitor your important health data, such as your heart rate and menstrual cycle, then the Fitbit Sense 2 is a great option, especially as it’s currently just £90.24 from eBay. Just remember you will need to buy an additional strap.