The Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker has now dropped below the £100 mark

Now down to the lowest price it’s ever been available for, you can pick up a Fitbit Charge 3 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal and pay just £98.99.

Overwhelmed by the copious options of fitness trackers, smart watches and ingenious hybrids? The current price of the Fitbit Charge 3 might just finally help you make your mind up if a spike in being more active is what you’re after.

Usually retailing at £129.99, as fitness trackers go, the Fitbit Charge 3 was already a fairly affordable option. Now down to the cheapest we’ve ever seen it, retailing at £98.99 in one of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, this 9 out of 10 rated fitness tracker is worth every last penny.

If you’re after something far more streamlined in terms of design and function, the Fitbit Charge 3 is the place to start with its feature repertoire and strong overall look. Offering a lightweight aluminium case that feels far lighter than its steel predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 3 offers a comfortable fit that, when we tested it, left us almost forgetting we were wearing it in the first place.

Offering up a sharp, bright OLED screen, you can see everything from daily steps to notifications straight from your smartphone, as well as the option to pick up and reject calls and, of course, tell the time if you like.

Of course, you can also select over 15 different exercise options with your Fitbit Charge 3 able to automatically detect and start recording walking, running and elliptical activities. Allowing you to take a dip up to 50 metres, you can also swim with your water resistant Charge 3.

If you’re looking to keep tabs on not only your active health but also when you’re asleep, the Charge 3 is able to offer insight into your sleeping patterns with a seven-day battery life to back up the gathering of this data.

A great place to start if you’re looking for an affordable, fully kitted out fitness tracker with all the trimmings, the Charge 3 offers great value – especially at this Black Friday price of just £98.99.

