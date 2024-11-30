Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro plummets to its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is, as the name suggests, a great tablet for kids, sporting a durable bumper, Amazon Kids+ software and free hardware replacements – but it’s also pretty pricey, starting at £199.99. 

However, that’s not the case during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, with Amazon slashing £90 off the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, bringing it down to a way more affordable £109.99. It’s available in all three colourful finishes, and if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can also get free next-day delivery. 

That’s a fantastic deal that represents the cheapest the 10-inch tablet has been since it launched back in 2023 – but you’d better be quick, as it’s only available while stocks last. 

It’s also worth noting that there’s a separate deal on the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, which includes a tethered stylus for little ones to doodle on the tablet. The tablet costs £126.98, a whopping 41% discount compared to its £216.98 RRP. 

For those new to Amazon’s Kids-focused Fire HD 10 tablet, it’s essentially a regular Fire HD 10 with a kid-friendly spin. This starts with the durable covers, which protect the tablet from drops and other impacts and is also available in a slew of colours and patterns that kids will enjoy.

But it’s more than just a case; the tablet comes pre-installed with Amazon’s child-friendly Kids+ software, only surfacing appropriate books, videos and apps on the tablet’s Home screen, with a year-long free subscription to the service. Robust parental controls let you further dial in exactly what your kids can and can’t do on the tablet.

There’s also an extended two-year warranty as standard, and Amazon will completely replace the tablet if your child manages to break it. That’s what I call peace of mind.

Child-friendly features aside, it’s essentially a regular Fire HD 10, complete with a 10.1-inch 1080p screen with up to 13 hours of battery life from a single charge.

You can take a look at our four-star Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review if you want to find out more about the tablet, and we’ve also got a roundup of the best Black Friday deals if you’re on the hunt for something else.

