The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro plummets to its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is, as the name suggests, a great tablet for kids, sporting a durable bumper, Amazon Kids+ software and free hardware replacements – but it’s also pretty pricey, starting at £199.99.

However, that’s not the case during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, with Amazon slashing £90 off the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, bringing it down to a way more affordable £109.99. It’s available in all three colourful finishes, and if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can also get free next-day delivery.

That’s a fantastic deal that represents the cheapest the 10-inch tablet has been since it launched back in 2023 – but you’d better be quick, as it’s only available while stocks last.

It’s also worth noting that there’s a separate deal on the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, which includes a tethered stylus for little ones to doodle on the tablet. The tablet costs £126.98, a whopping 41% discount compared to its £216.98 RRP.

For those new to Amazon’s Kids-focused Fire HD 10 tablet, it’s essentially a regular Fire HD 10 with a kid-friendly spin. This starts with the durable covers, which protect the tablet from drops and other impacts and is also available in a slew of colours and patterns that kids will enjoy.

But it’s more than just a case; the tablet comes pre-installed with Amazon’s child-friendly Kids+ software, only surfacing appropriate books, videos and apps on the tablet’s Home screen, with a year-long free subscription to the service. Robust parental controls let you further dial in exactly what your kids can and can’t do on the tablet.

There’s also an extended two-year warranty as standard, and Amazon will completely replace the tablet if your child manages to break it. That’s what I call peace of mind.

Child-friendly features aside, it’s essentially a regular Fire HD 10, complete with a 10.1-inch 1080p screen with up to 13 hours of battery life from a single charge.

You can take a look at our four-star Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review if you want to find out more about the tablet, and we’ve also got a roundup of the best Black Friday deals if you’re on the hunt for something else.