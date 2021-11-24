Finally there’s a good iPhone 13 Pro deal this Black Friday

If you’ve been looking for a good deal on the iPhone 13 Pro this Black Friday then you might have so far been out of luck. But that all changes right now.

If you’re on the hunt for a new iPhone 13 Pro on contract then this deal is certainly worth a look.

The costs here break down to £42.99 a month for 24 months with a £49 upfront payment. To get that upfront cost you’ll need to add the promo code IDM10OFF before you check out.

Add up all those costs and the final bill across two years comes out £1080. When you consider buying the phone outright costs £949, you’re essentially paying £131.76 for two years of network services.

The contract includes 20GB 5G data per month along with unlimited calls and texts. It’s on the ID network, which uses the Three network.

Other extras feature included are roaming in 50 destinations, data rollover and a monthly spending cap. You’ll also get up to five months of free Apple Music, Apple News Plus and Apple Arcade and up to three months of Apple TV Plus. Basically everything you need to get the most out of this phone.

This deal is for the 128GB model and you can pick it up in any of the four colours. These include a light blue, blingy gold, subtle grey and silver.

Key features for this iPhone 13 Pro model include a 6.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, three rear 12MP cameras with the new cinematic model and an A15 Bionic chipset. It runs on the iOS 15 software, supports wireless MagSafe charging and has much better battery life than the outgoing model.

We raved about the iPhone 13 Pro in our in-depth review, saying “Sleek looks, one of the best cameras around, far-improved battery life and, finally, a 120Hz display – the iPhone 13 Pro is arguably the most complete iPhone I’ve ever reviewed.”

