FIFA 22 for the PS5 gets Black Friday price cut

The latest FIFA game has just seen a significant discount for Black Friday, making it the perfect time to expand your gaming library.

FIFA 22 is king when it comes to football video games, and is a key addition to any fan’s PS5 library. Thankfully, you can pick it up for just £48.99 now that it’s Black Friday.

Any proud owners of the PS5 will know how capable the next-gen console is, and FIFA really shines here since it can take advantage of the refined graphics.

FIFA 22 for the PlayStation 5 just saw a massive price crash Any football fanatics out there, FIFA 22 has dropped in price massively for Black Friday and is now only £48.99. Amazon

Was £69.99

Now only £48.99 View Deal

Our review of FIFA 22 was on the PS5 and we noticed how attractive the game looked. Our Deputy and Mobile Editor, Max Parker, pointed out that you can see the sweat on the players’ foreheads, and that their shirts move realistically as they run up and down the pitch.

You will also be treated to an eyeful of luscious locks, as FIFA’s strand hair system gives the players a beautiful barnet of hair that moves like it would in real life.

Moving away from how attractive the players are and onto the gameplay, FIFA 22 is pushing forward the actual virtual game of football into fun and new places.

HyperMotion is one of the biggest features in terms of gameplay since the animations are now motion-captured by some of the actual players, which keeps movement feeling natural and distinct to each player.

Explosive Sprint is also new on the scene; the likes of Sancho and Sterling can burst away from the crowds and shoot for the goal, though keep in mind the AI will use this tactic as well.

And if you’re thinking that you’ve seen FIFA much cheaper before, you may well be mistaken, as our Keepa screenshot shows us that this is the cheapest this game has been in a while, and we don’t see it staying this way for long.

All in all, FIFA 22 is a worthwhile purchase if you’re looking for a faithful adaptation of a sports game, and when combined with the beautiful graphics and slashed price, there’s not much more you can ask for.

If you’re looking for even more great Black Friday deals, we have everything covered, from video games to games consoles. Look below to see all the latest deals.