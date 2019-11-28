FIFA 20 drops to lowest price ever in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Black Friday is now tantalisingly close and it’s especially good news for gamers and football fans this Thursday as FIFA 20 has dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon.

Typically, some of the best Black Friday deals are on video games – and 2019 is no exception. Right now, you can get FIFA 20 for less than ever at Amazon.

FIFA 20 only recently launched so it’s impressive to see it get any kind of price cut this soon, with the title currently enjoying a cheeky £10 discount for both the PS4 and Xbox One, bringing its price down to just £37.99.

FIFA 20 Black Friday deals FIFA 20 (PS4) The best football game of the year is £10 off at Amazon today, bringing its price down to a very affordable £37.99 for the PS4. FIFA 20 (Xbox One) Amazon has also shaved £10 off the price of FIFA 20 for the Xbox One, so you can enjoy this Black Friday deal whatever console you game on.

We gave FIFA 20 an 8/10 score (4 stars) in our review, praising it as “…a gorgeous and fun-to-play football game that’s as addictive as ever.”

If you’re unsure if FIFA 20 is right for you, know that it’s got a big advantage over PES 2020 thanks to developer EA Sports boasting the license for the Premier League, EFL and Champions League. In total, it has 30 official leagues, over 700 teams, more than 17,000 players, and 90 licensed stadiums.

We also rate its game modes as more fun to play than its rival, with Career Mode, the UEFA Champions League and Ultimate Team joined this year by Volta, a new 5-on-5 mode designed to mimic the street football experience.

Given the lack of updates for the once popular FIFA Street series – a new version hasn’t been released since back in 2012, so it never even made it to the PS4 – this is a pretty big deal.

We’ve price checked this deal and can confirm it’s the cheapest FIFA 2020 has ever been available for at the online retail giant, making this one of the best Amazon UK Black Friday deals you’ll see all year.

The PS4/Xbox One debate is as fierce as ever, but fortunately this deal caters to fans of both consoles and shouldn’t be missed with Christmas now looming large.

Contributor James is Trusted Reviews' former News and Features Editor