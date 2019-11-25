Feel the Black Friday force with an Xbox One X with Black Ops 4 and Fallen Order for under £310

Amazon UK is offering the Xbox One X alongside two fantastic games for a portion of their original price as part of its Black Friday 2019 event.

The retailer is offering an abundance of console bundles right now ahead of Black Friday finally arriving later this week, getting ahead of the event itself with plenty of bargains gamers will want to take advantage of.

Xbox One X Console with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One X Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 This Xbox One X bundle compiles two fantastic games in the form of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. If you're keen to jump into the 4K gaming - you can't go wrong with this deal.

One such bundle includes the Xbox One X 1TB console alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – the latter of which only launched earlier this month and is already a big part of Black Friday offers.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the single-player adventure in Disney’s sci-fi universe we’ve been waiting for. Taking place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, you play a Jedi who finds himself hiding away from The Empire while trying to regain his connection with the Force.

‘Fallen Order is far from a masterpiece, but to say it could’ve been one without some of its basic flaws may not be so far fetched. As it is, you can look past the tame story and inconvenient bugs instead revelling in joyous combat, awe-inducing cinematics and fluid platforming,’ reads our 4/5 review.

It sadly launched with a few technical issues across consoles, but updates have already been pushed out to ensure players have a smooth experience. Even with these caveats, the combat, exploration and storytelling are all so excellent you’ll hardly notice. It’ll only get better from here, too.

While Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 isn’t the latest addition in Activision’s shooter franchise, it’s easily one of the strongest in years. Since its release in 2018, Treyarch’s entry has been updated with an abundance of new content to its three modes – Multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout. If you’re after a 4K console bundle before Black Friday 2019 kicks off properly, this one is definitely a good shout.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…