Our favourite foldable of 2024 has dropped to its lowest price yet

The Black Friday sales have kicked off with a bang despite still being a week away, with a particularly impressive offer on our favourite clamshell foldable of 2024, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, in both the UK and the US.

More specifically, Amazon is offering a whopping £300 off the 512GB Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, bringing the fantastic foldable down to a way more affordable £699 in the UK. What’s more, the deal is available across all the Pantone-inspired finishes, allowing you to choose the perfect shade for your tastes. 

Its US counterpart, the Razr+ (2024) is also discounted, going down from $999 to $749, representing a solid saving of $250, though that’s exclusive to the Spring Green finish. 

That’s not only an impressive deal for Black Friday, but it represents the cheapest the clamshell foldable has been since its launch in June in both the UK and the US according to Amazon product tracker Keepa, signifying just how tempting this deal really is. 

Not only did Motorola’s Razr 50 Ultra garner an impressive 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award when we reviewed it at launch, but it also won the Clamshell Foldable of the Year award at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, so it’s safe to say that it’s a pretty capable bit of foldable hardware.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra half-folded
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s not hard to see why we’re such fans of the foldable either; it boasts a sleek design with IPX8 water resistance, and its 4-inch cover screen continues to be one of the largest on the market, beating the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in both size and capability, with the ability to run any Android app on the cover screen.

It also boasts a fantastic 6.9-inch pOLED screen with a super smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and while there’s still a crease in the screen, it’s less noticeable than those from competing clamshell foldables. 

Throw in a 50MP main camera and a rarely-seen 50MP 2x camera, Snapdragon 8s power and all-day battery life and you’ve got the best clamshell experience in 2024, made all the more tempting by Amazon’s Black Friday offer.

