Our favourite budget 55-inch TV is cheaper than ever this Black Friday

Samsung’s best cheap 55-inch TV just got even more affordable. Go to Amazon now to save £300 on the Samsung Q80D and take it home for just £699

This fantastic offer slashes 30% off the £999 RRP of the TV to reach this new low price. That’s a huge saving considering the TV only launched in February of this year. 

The 55-inch Samsung Q80D has dropped to £699 this Black Friday

The best budget 55-inch TV is now just £699 in the Black Friday sale. Head to Amazon today to save £300 compared to the 2024 Samsung Q80D’s original £999 RRP.

You’ll want to act fast to take advantage of this offer – Black Friday ends next week so this deal isn’t likely to stick around for long. 

Is the Samsung QE55Q80D worth buying? 

Recommended

The Q80D may lack a few of the bells and whistles of Samsung's high-end TVs, but it's still a brilliant mid-range option

Pros

  • Excellent picture quality
  • Extensive gaming features and strong gaming performance
  • Strong smart features and processing

Cons

  • No Dolby Vision HDR support
  • Some out of the box colour errors
  • Some minor backlight inconsistencies

The Samsung Q80D is a 55-inch QLED TV released in 2024. 

The TV features a Direct Full Array QLED display with a 4K resolution and support for Quantum HDR+. The TV is powered by Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, allowing it to upscale content to 4K. 

The Tizen operating system supports a wide range of popular apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and Now, while Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite ensure that audio is engaging and immersive. 

“While its brightness and colour limits leave you with an excuse to step up to the premium Mini LED and OLED TV world if your bank balance permits, the Samsung QE55Q80D is outstanding by mid-range TV standards”, wrote reviewer John Archer in his glowing 4.5-star review of the TV. 

“Its pictures are punchy, clean, sharp and able to adapt to both dark and bright room viewing conditions way better than most rivals, its gaming features humble many way more expensive TVs, and it sounds good enough to let you put buying a soundbar on the backburner”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung QE55Q80D review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you are interested in picking up a soundbar to boost your TV’s audio, the Sonos Ray is a bargain 55-inch option this Black Friday – now just £140.99

