Fancy an RTX2060 rig and monitor bundle for under £1000? You’ll have to be quick

Dell has unveiled a cracking Black Friday offer on a desktop and monitor combo. This Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop – Bundle gives you an 8th Gen i7 and RTX2060 GPU rig along with a 24-inch 1080p monitor for just £999.

Whether you are looking to enter the PC gaming market or just fancy an upgrade, this Dell deal offers a saving of £456.27 on a bundle that really is the full package. At the time of writing, this deal is 72% claimed so you haven’t got long to grab one for yourself.

Black Friday Dell Gaming PC Bundle Deal Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop - Bundle In this bundle, you get a 1080p gaming PC that includes the remarkable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU and an 8th Gen i7 processor alongside a stunning Dell InfinityEdge monitor.

The set-piece of the bundle is the graphics card housed inside the desktop PC. The RTX2060 provides new ray-tracing tech to take the look of your games to the next level and its VR-ready.

Along with ray-tracing, the RTX2060 is powered by Nvidia’s latest Turing GPU architecture. The tech gives you 6 times the performance of the previous platform generation.

The specs of the graphics card include a boost clock of 1680MHz and 6GB GDDR6 memory. This all adds up to a corking Full HD gaming experience. Our RTX2060 review said: “The Nvidia RTX 2060 is a fantastic card for 1080p gaming that offers GTX 1070-level performance as well as ray tracing.”

The rest of the Dell Inspiron desktop PC show it to be a capable machine all-round. There’s an Intel Core i7-8700 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage onboard.

Don’t forget about the monitor you’ll be getting to use it all on either. The included monitor is a Dell 24 InfinityEdge Monitor – S2419H. Along with offering crisp 1080p graphics, the display has a 60Hz refresh rate, 1000:1 contrast ratio and 8ms response time.

While the S2419H is a more than capable monitor, Dell will also let you customise your choice of included monitor – all with discounted prices. Dell even lets you spec up to a discounted Alienware gaming monitor if you spend a bit more.

This cracking offer includes a great 1080p gaming PC and a monitor alongside all for the price of just £999. The bundle is currently discounted by over £400 so this is an absolutely bumper deal.

