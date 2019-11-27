Fancy an RTX2060 rig and monitor bundle for under £1000? You’ll have to be quick

Dell has unveiled a cracking Black Friday offer on a desktop and monitor combo. This Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop – Bundle gives you an 8th Gen i7 and RTX2060 GPU rig along with a 24-inch 1080p monitor for just £999.

Whether you are looking to enter the PC gaming market or just fancy an upgrade, this Dell deal offers a saving of £456.27 on a bundle that really is the full package. At the time of writing, this deal is 72% claimed so you haven’t got long to grab one for yourself.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Black Friday Dell Gaming PC Bundle Deal

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop - Bundle

In this bundle, you get a 1080p gaming PC that includes the remarkable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU and an 8th Gen i7 processor alongside a stunning Dell InfinityEdge monitor.

Save £456.27

Now £999

Now £999

Save £456.27

Dell

The set-piece of the bundle is the graphics card housed inside the desktop PC. The RTX2060 provides new ray-tracing tech to take the look of your games to the next level and its VR-ready.

Along with ray-tracing, the RTX2060 is powered by Nvidia’s latest Turing GPU architecture. The tech gives you 6 times the performance of the previous platform generation.

The specs of the graphics card include a boost clock of 1680MHz and 6GB GDDR6 memory. This all adds up to a corking Full HD gaming experience. Our RTX2060 review said: “The Nvidia RTX 2060 is a fantastic card for 1080p gaming that offers GTX 1070-level performance as well as ray tracing.”

The rest of the Dell Inspiron desktop PC show it to be a capable machine all-round. There’s an Intel Core i7-8700 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage onboard.

Don’t forget about the monitor you’ll be getting to use it all on either. The included monitor is a Dell 24 InfinityEdge Monitor – S2419H. Along with offering crisp 1080p graphics, the display has a 60Hz refresh rate, 1000:1 contrast ratio and 8ms response time. 

While the S2419H is a more than capable monitor, Dell will also let you customise your choice of included monitor – all with discounted prices. Dell even lets you spec up to a discounted Alienware gaming monitor if you spend a bit more.

This cracking offer includes a great 1080p gaming PC and a monitor alongside all for the price of just £999. The bundle is currently discounted by over £400 so this is an absolutely bumper deal.

