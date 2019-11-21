Amazon has priced the Asus Zephyrus GX351 down to its lowest ever price. Previously, you’ve had to fork out almost three and a half grand for this epic gaming device – grab it now for less than £2500.

Gaming laptops are a pricey bunch but, thankfully, Amazon and Asus have answered our prayers. This corker of a deal delivers over £1000 off the RRP – making Asus Zephyrus GX351 just £2499.99.

The stand out feature of the Asus Zephyrus GX351 is its graphics card. The GX351 brings the mammoth Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8GB to a mobile form-factor.

If you aren’t aware, RTX means the graphics card is capable of raytracing – a new kind of gaming tech which provides improved in-game lighting and leads to some stunning results.

While the graphics card itself is hugely impressive, the size of the Asus Zephyrus is remarkable. Gaming laptops are famed for being chunky beasts but this laptop is 15.75 thin at its thickest point.

You can’t ignore the display on this gaming superstar either. The Asus Zephyrus GX531 sports a 15.6-inch 1080p 240Hz screen – stats that will make any avid gamer salivate.

Other cracking specs include an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. This laptop is the full package and will chew up and spit out the highest of high-end games.

With this level of specs, you may be a tad concerned about how hot this laptop could get but Asus has thought of that too.

The Zephyrus GX351 specially designed vent that sits between the keyboard and the screen. The vent offers a 5mm air chamber that adds 14 per cent more space for air circulation and ups airflow by up to 22 per cent. All this combines to reduce internal temperatures by up to 11 per cent.

If you are after a top of the range laptops to leave all your gaming mates looking on in envy then you really can’t miss out on this deal. The Asus Zephyrus GX351 has never been priced this low on Amazon – just £2499.99 due to that stunning £1000 off.

