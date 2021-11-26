If you’re looking to make life a little easier this Christmas, you can buy a TP-Link P100 smart plug for under £10 this Black Friday.

There’s nothing worse than realising that you need to climb under your Christmas tree to turn off all of the lights each night. That can be a thing of the past with this smart plug deal for Black Friday.

The TP-Link smart plug scored an impressive 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Recommends badge, so you know that you’re getting a quality product right out the gate.

This mini Smart TP-Link Plug is on sale for under £10 If you’re looking to smarten up your home, this TP Smart Plug has just seen a fantastic discount. Amazon

Was £12.99

Now £7.99 View Deal

The TP-Link P100 measures in at just 51 x 72 x 40mm, meaning that it won’t end up encroaching on the second socket on the wall.

Our very own Home Technology Editor David Ludlow said that the small size of the TP-Link P100 was a good enough reason on its own to buy this model, and we agree, as you can plug in the chunkiest power adaptor right next to this smart plug with no issue.

The smart features of the TP-Link P100 also stand out; download the Tapo app on your mobile phone so you can access all the handy features.

You can set a schedule for operating the plug, including one-time events, as well as set on and off times. Away Mode turns the plug on and off between certain times, which helps to fool people into thinking that you’re home even when you’re not.

And if you think that you can grab the TP-Link P100 for cheaper, take a gander at our Keepa screenshot, which shows you how expensive this product has been on Amazon all year.

Overall, the TP-Link P100 smart plug is a very handy bit of tech to have around the house and makes annoying repetitive tasks feel much easier to deal with. And with support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, there’s not much more you can ask for at these prices.

If you’re after even more of the best Black Friday deals out there, look below to see what the team at Trusted Reviews has found. We have offers covering all manner of tech, from smart home appliances to mobile phones.