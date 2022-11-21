Expand your PS5 storage with this Black Friday bargain

If you’ve been frustrated about the lack of storage space on your PS5, you’ll be glad to know that Amazon has slashed 32% off the PS5-compatible Samsung 980 PRO 1TB SSD.

The Samsung 980 PRO 1TB SSD typically costs £143.79, but that price has plummeted down to £97.99 as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

This is just one of many fantastic Black Friday deals this week, with multiple gadgets – including smartphones, laptops, TVs, headphones and more – seeing significant discounts.

The Samsung 980 PRO 1TB SSD is confirmed to work with the PS5, and so is a great option if you fancy upgrading the console’s storage.

Delivering read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s, the Samsung 980 PRO 1TB SSD meets the performance requirements to function on a PS5. Of course, it also offers compatibility to PCs that have an M.2 slot and support for PCIe 4.0.

While we haven’t reviewed this exact SSD model, the Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink currently has a perfect 5-star score on Amazon from 28,533 ratings. One user said: “Bought to install in the PS5 for extra capacity, install took all of 5 minutes once I got those pesky side panels off and the full capacity is available to use.”

If that’s still a little too expensive for you, then you can instead purchase the WD_BLACK SN850 500GB SSD for just £66.99. It admittedly only has 500GB of storage, half of the Samsung’s 1TB SSD, but is still worth considering if you don’t want to spend too much money.

Either way, if you’re fed up with running out of storage space on your PS5, these are the best SSD deals we’ve seen during Black Friday 2022 so far.

Price history for the Samsung 980 PRO 1TB SSD

