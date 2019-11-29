Bag an exclusive discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 with our special Fonehouse deal complete with 100GB of data each month.

With our EXCLUSIVE code ‘TRUSTEDBF2′ you can get the Galaxy S10 for free upfront, and then £34 per month from Fonehouse. For that you’re getting 100GB data per month along with unlimited texts and minutes. To add the code just click the link below and then click ‘Have a voucher code?’. Easy.

You’ll also get all the usual benefits of a Three contract like Go Binge and the use of your data abroad. You could say this is one of the best Black Friday deals.

For a quick spec overview, the S10 includes a curved OLED 5.8-inch display and a high-end Exynos chipset. There’s also a trio of cameras on the back and an update incoming for Android 10 coming soon after the current beta phase.

We raved about the Samsung Galaxy S10 in our review from earlier in the year, giving the phone 4.5/5 in our review. We noted how the smaller size was nice when compared to some other flagships and how the camera offered plenty of versatility. We also praised the lovely OLED screen, which is one of the best around.

Our verdict read: “While the Samsung Galaxy S10 doesn’t excel in any one specific area, the collective package makes for an incredibly capable offering – which I’m sure was Samsung’s aim in the first place. It sports a stunning OLED screen, versatile camera and a number of enticing new features.”

The Galaxy S10 is already an amazing device, but with this unbelievable Black Friday offer, it’s an absolute steal. Just remember to quote the code TRUSTEDBF2 at the checkout to receive the full discount.

For more amazing Black Friday offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…