Sony’s brilliant Xperia 1 just got way better with a massive 25% off for Black Friday

The best Sony Xperia phone there’s been in years is down by a massive 25% for Black Friday, but you’ll have to move fast to take advantage of the deal as it won’t stick around for long. The Xperia 1 is very different to most other phones, and its uniquely tall 21:9 screen and Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers make it a perfect phone for bingeing Netflix or Sky Go on.

For a limited time, you can purchase the Sony Xperia 1 for £639 − which is a hefty £210 less than it would normally cost. This deal applies to the 128GB model, but you’ll get a 64GB memory card thrown in too.

Sony Xperia 1 The Xperia 1 is the best phone Sony has released in a long time, and it's down from £849 to a Black Friday bargain £639. You get a 64GB memory card with it too.

So what’s so special about that screen? Well, first of all it’s huge, measuring in at 6.5 inches, and its unusual 21:9 aspect ratio makes the Xperia 1 taller than others, and ideal for watching Netflix’s original content, some of which is shot at 21:9.

That’s not all though. It’s an OLED rather than an LCD, which essentially gives it perfectly deep blacks and greater vibrancy, the 3840 x 1644 resolution is super sharp, and it supports HDR content too.

Another huge plus point is the triple camera, which combines a main 12-megapixel camera, a wide-angle 12-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. You get 2x zoom, and it’s a good all-rounder for both stills and 4K video.

We awarded the Sony Xperia 1 an excellent four out of five stars in our review, and we think it’s the best phone Sony has made in ages. Here’s our verdict:

“The best Sony phone in years and a unique approach that should deservedly win fans.”

As mentioned above, this deal won’t be available for long. If you’re tempted, make your move!

