Everyone’s favourite Henry vacuum is now on offer

One of the most recognisable and iconic vacuums is currently seeing a huge price drop in this early Black Friday deal from Amazon.

Save £50 and get the Henry Xtra vacuum for just £129 in this limited time deal, which is the lowest price we’ve seen the cleaner reach this year.

The Henry Xtra vacuum is currently at its lowest price for the past year Now just £129, the powerful, 9-litre Henry Xtra vacuum is currently at its lowest price of the year on Amazon. Amazon

Was £179

Now £129 View Deal

With a mighty 620w motor for impressively powerful suction, a 10m long retractable cable and a huge 9-litre capacity, the Henry Xtra is designed to offer the much-loved features of the standard Henry vacuum and then some.

Included is the Henry AiroBrush which works with the vacuum’s powerful airflow to actively lift embedded hairs from carpet fibres, making this perfect for any household with pets or long hair.

That’s not the only accessory that comes with the Henry Xtra. Also thrown in is a hard floor tool which is engineered to provide peak suction on hard floor surfaces without causing scratches or damage.

Thanks to its 9-litre capacity, the Henry Xtra can see you through multiple whole-house cleans before needing to be emptied. Henry even promises this capacity is up to five times larger than many bagless alternatives.

Once it is time to empty the vacuum, the innovative self-seal tab ensures all dust and debris is locked in the bag for mess-free disposable, which is ideal for allergy sufferers.

Although we haven’t reviewed this particular Henry model, we have spent time with countless others and have always been impressed by their sheer power and performance.

Otherwise, the Henry Xtra currently boasts a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon, based on over a whopping 4000 customer reviews. Customers report that they appreciate the Henry Xtra’s quality, suction power and its ease of use.

Ahead of the festive season, and the inevitable mess that comes with having family over, prepare for the post-Christmas clean up now with this Black Friday bargain on the Henry Xtra vacuum.