Eufy’s Robot Vacuum deal will save you from cleaning this Black Friday

The Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX robot vacuum cleaner is selling at a ridiculously low price this Black Friday week.

This tidy little robot vacuum cleaner (RVC) is selling for £106.65 on Anker’s refurbished eBay store head of Black Friday. With the automatically applied AKBFCM25 code, you’ll save an extra 25%, bringing the price down to a highly tempting £79.99.

Code AKBFCM25

Now £79.99 View Deal

Given that this is an RVC with a £243.50 RRP, that’s a phenomenal saving.

It’s true that this is for a refurbished product, but remember that this is from an official Anker source.

This is described as “An item with signs of wear, but in good condition and fully functional. The item may be a demonstration model or an item that has been returned to the seller after use.”

You also get a three month warranty for extra peace of mind.

The Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX can handle both hard floors and carpet, thanks to a BoostIQ feature that increases the suction power (up to 2000Pa) within 1.5 seconds when deep cleaning is required.

You also get a remote control, though you’re also able to control the vacuum cleaner using the EufyHome app on your phone. Google Assistant and Alexa are also supported, meaning you can use your voice to control the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX.

Ledge detection ensures that the cleaner won’t fall down stairs. Battery life is excellent too, giving you 100 minutes of cleaning per charge.

We haven’t reviewed the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX, but it’s currently running an average of 4.4 out of 5 from 4,823 reviews on Amazon right now. The people have spoken, and they say that the RoboVac 15C MAX is a gem.

If you’re in the market for any other piece of tech during this special deals week, keep our Black Friday hub page bookmarked. There are plenty more where this came from.