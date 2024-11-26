Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Eufy’s Robot Vacuum deal will save you from cleaning this Black Friday

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX robot vacuum cleaner is selling at a ridiculously low price this Black Friday week.

This tidy little robot vacuum cleaner (RVC) is selling for £106.65 on Anker’s refurbished eBay store head of Black Friday. With the automatically applied AKBFCM25 code, you’ll save an extra 25%, bringing the price down to a highly tempting £79.99.

Given that this is an RVC with a £243.50 RRP, that’s a phenomenal saving.

It’s true that this is for a refurbished product, but remember that this is from an official Anker source.

This is described as “An item with signs of wear, but in good condition and fully functional. The item may be a demonstration model or an item that has been returned to the seller after use.”

You also get a three month warranty for extra peace of mind.

The Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX can handle both hard floors and carpet, thanks to a BoostIQ feature that increases the suction power (up to 2000Pa) within 1.5 seconds when deep cleaning is required.

You also get a remote control, though you’re also able to control the vacuum cleaner using the EufyHome app on your phone. Google Assistant and Alexa are also supported, meaning you can use your voice to control the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX.

Ledge detection ensures that the cleaner won’t fall down stairs. Battery life is excellent too, giving you 100 minutes of cleaning per charge.

We haven’t reviewed the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX, but it’s currently running an average of 4.4 out of 5 from 4,823 reviews on Amazon right now. The people have spoken, and they say that the RoboVac 15C MAX is a gem.

If you’re in the market for any other piece of tech during this special deals week, keep our Black Friday hub page bookmarked. There are plenty more where this came from.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

