Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Eufy’s incredible mopping robot vacuum cleaner just got a £500 discount

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

One of our favourite mopping robot vacuums is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Get the Eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum and mop for just £999 and save an unbelievable £500 off its RRP in Amazon’s Black Friday event. 

Our favourite robot vacuum and mop has £500 off for Black Friday

Our favourite robot vacuum and mop has £500 off for Black Friday

Get the 4.5-star rated Eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum and mop for just £999 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and take a massive £500 off its usual RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1499
  • Now £999
View Deal

With a powerful 8000Pa suction level, a revolutionary floor washing system and an Always Clean rolling mop, the Omni S1 Pro is a seriously premium robot vacuum and mop.

It comes equipped with a 10-in-1 station which not only re-charges the Omni S1 Pro 20% faster than its predecessor but is also packed with features for hassle free maintenance. Not only does the station self-empty, wash, dry and refill the robot, but it can even collect dirty water and automatically dispense detergent too. 

While typical robot mops tend to just use tap water for mopping, the Omni S1 Pro instead uses “ozone” which is generated via the machine by electrolysing water for sterilised water.

As the Omni S1 Pro mops, it will automatically add fresh water to its roller while removing waste water and solids into its dirty tank. Then, once the Omni S1 Pro finishes and docks to its station, it will automatically refill with fresh water with the option to add detergent if you’d like.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

For vacuuming, the S1 Pro offers impressively powerful suction which helps to remove even embedded hair and dirt from carpets. However it’s worth noting that what really impressed us with this robot is its mopping ability, so we’d recommend this if you have more hard floors in your home. 

Unlike more traditional robot vacuums that are circular, the S1 Pro has a sleek square design which enables it to easily clean those hard-to-reach areas such as edges and room corners. 

We gave the Eufy Omni S1 Pro a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing the appliance as “the best robot mop that I’ve tested, dealing with tough stains that other robots struggle with.”

Dave continues: “If you’ve got mostly hard floors and care most about mopping quality, this is a hard robot to beat.”

You might like…

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday discount is perfect for watching Christmas films

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday discount is perfect for watching Christmas films

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
The Amazon Echo Black Friday smart home bundle is the ultimate Christmas gift

The Amazon Echo Black Friday smart home bundle is the ultimate Christmas gift

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
This Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday deal shows why Google is the king of value

This Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday deal shows why Google is the king of value

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Tineco’s Black Friday vacuum deal massively shows up Dyson

Tineco’s Black Friday vacuum deal massively shows up Dyson

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Save almost 50% on Shark’s powerful corded vacuum for pet hair

Save almost 50% on Shark’s powerful corded vacuum for pet hair

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
I am hunting for a PS Portal deal on Black Friday after this huge software update

I am hunting for a PS Portal deal on Black Friday after this huge software update

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access