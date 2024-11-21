Eufy’s incredible mopping robot vacuum cleaner just got a £500 discount

One of our favourite mopping robot vacuums is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Get the Eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum and mop for just £999 and save an unbelievable £500 off its RRP in Amazon’s Black Friday event.

With a powerful 8000Pa suction level, a revolutionary floor washing system and an Always Clean rolling mop, the Omni S1 Pro is a seriously premium robot vacuum and mop.

It comes equipped with a 10-in-1 station which not only re-charges the Omni S1 Pro 20% faster than its predecessor but is also packed with features for hassle free maintenance. Not only does the station self-empty, wash, dry and refill the robot, but it can even collect dirty water and automatically dispense detergent too.

While typical robot mops tend to just use tap water for mopping, the Omni S1 Pro instead uses “ozone” which is generated via the machine by electrolysing water for sterilised water.

As the Omni S1 Pro mops, it will automatically add fresh water to its roller while removing waste water and solids into its dirty tank. Then, once the Omni S1 Pro finishes and docks to its station, it will automatically refill with fresh water with the option to add detergent if you’d like.

For vacuuming, the S1 Pro offers impressively powerful suction which helps to remove even embedded hair and dirt from carpets. However it’s worth noting that what really impressed us with this robot is its mopping ability, so we’d recommend this if you have more hard floors in your home.

Unlike more traditional robot vacuums that are circular, the S1 Pro has a sleek square design which enables it to easily clean those hard-to-reach areas such as edges and room corners.

We gave the Eufy Omni S1 Pro a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing the appliance as “the best robot mop that I’ve tested, dealing with tough stains that other robots struggle with.”

Dave continues: “If you’ve got mostly hard floors and care most about mopping quality, this is a hard robot to beat.”