The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum is almost half price right now

The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

The 4-star Eufy vacuum and mop is almost half-price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, taking it down from its RRP of £349. That’s a huge £160 saving right in time for Christmas.

The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

Was £349

£189 View Deal

This also happens to be the cheapest we’ve seen the robot vacuum fall since it hit £299 during Amazon Prime Day earlier this year.

This is a Trusted Reviews-recommend robot vacuum.

Is the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid worth buying?

A powerful robot vacuum cleaner with full mapping, but basic mopping Pros Full mapping

Powerful vacuuming

Good navigation Cons No-go zones were a little buggy

Basic mopping

The RoboVac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner and mop from Eufy.

The vacuum is powered by two turbines with each delivering 2000 Pa of suction. This is ideal for carpets, while the mop works alongside the vacuum to keep hard floors clean.

iPath Laser Navigation automatically memorises your home and builds a virtual map to clean efficiently, while AI.Map 2.0 detects which floor it’s on and recognises no-go zones to avoid.

We were particularly impressed with the mapping, navigation and powerful vacuuming offered by this model.

Home Technology editor David Ludlow gave the RoboVac X8 Hybrid 4 out of 5 stars, writing “Want quality mapping for multiple floors and decent suction, right up to the edge of the room? This robot could be for you”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review.

