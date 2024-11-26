Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum is almost half price right now

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking for an easier way to keep your carpets and hard floors clean in 2025? The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid is currently just £189. 

The 4-star Eufy vacuum and mop is almost half-price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, taking it down from its RRP of £349. That’s a huge £160 saving right in time for Christmas. 

Save 46% on the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

Save 46% on the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid has dropped to just £189 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Shop today to save £160 off the robot vacuum and mop’s RRP of £349 and save nearly half price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349
  • £189
This also happens to be the cheapest we’ve seen the robot vacuum fall since it hit £299 during Amazon Prime Day earlier this year. 

Don’t miss your chance to save 46% on this Trusted Reviews-recommend robot vacuum. This is a Lightning deal and more than a third of these vacuums have already been claimed. Run to Amazon now to bag yours. 

Is the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid worth buying? 

Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A powerful robot vacuum cleaner with full mapping, but basic mopping

Pros

  • Full mapping
  • Powerful vacuuming
  • Good navigation

Cons

  • No-go zones were a little buggy
  • Basic mopping

The RoboVac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner and mop from Eufy. 

The vacuum is powered by two turbines with each delivering 2000 Pa of suction. This is ideal for carpets, while the mop works alongside the vacuum to keep hard floors clean. 

iPath Laser Navigation automatically memorises your home and builds a virtual map to clean efficiently, while AI.Map 2.0 detects which floor it’s on and recognises no-go zones to avoid. 

We were particularly impressed with the mapping, navigation and powerful vacuuming offered by this model. 

Home Technology editor David Ludlow gave the RoboVac X8 Hybrid 4 out of 5 stars, writing “Want quality mapping for multiple floors and decent suction, right up to the edge of the room? This robot could be for you”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’d prefer a more traditional vacuum, don’t miss this deal on the brilliant Dyson V15 – now just £370.49 down from £699.99

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

