ESET’s ultimate malware protection bundle gets you everything your laptop needs this Black Friday

When it comes to digital security, nothing should ever be left to chance but thanks to ESET’s Black Friday sale, you can now get comprehensive protection for just a fraction of the price.

If you head on over to ESET’s Black Friday sale page, you’ll be able to nab a year’s coverage on the company’s Ultimate tier across five devices for just £57.49. For context, that’s a massive 50% decrease on the usual price, so if you’re ready to get serious about keeping your devices safe then this is the way to go about it.

Given that there are three different tiers within ESET’s range (Essential, Premium and Ultimate), you might be wondering which one is right for you. Well, if you’re buying just for yourself to ensure that any intrusive malware stays as far away from your laptop as possible then the Essential tier is the one to go for. However, if you own a business or you’re a professional content creator who works across multiple devices (PC, laptop, phone, tablet, etc.) then the Ultimate level is designed with you in mind.

For starters, you get all of the key features that makes ESET worth checking out in the first place. These include active malware protection as you browse the web, with any malicious sites automatically blocked to prevent your data from being stolen, and the same goes for any suspicious phishing emails.

There’s even a Safe Search tool which highlights in real-time search results whether a site can be trusted or if it’s posing as a safe website but actually intends to do harm to your device. These are handy features to have, but on the Ultimate tier, ESET kicks things up a notch with dark web monitoring.

All too often, companies that carry your sensitive information can be the target of a security breach which can result in your passwords making their way onto the dark web. With ESET’s protection however, you can be notified if this ever comes to pass so that you can lock your accounts down quickly with a password change and prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

As a cherry on top, you’ll also get access to ESET’s VPN service, which allows you to mask your device’s location by utilising the IP address of a different device somewhere in the world. Not only can this be helpful for accessing English-language websites when travelling abroad, but it also means you can keep yourself protected when connecting to open Wi-Fi spots at cafes and venues.

For professionals who need to make sure that their work and sensitive information is kept under lock and key, ESET’s Ultimate tier is one of the best options out there, particularly when it’s available with a swift 50% discount over Black Friday.

