Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

ESET’s 50% off Black Friday saving makes malware protection affordable

Thomas Deehan In partnership with By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Malware protection might not be the most exciting thing in the world of tech, but that doesn’t make it any less essential, and if you want to get serious about keeping your most treasured devices protected then ESET’s incredible Black Friday offer is well worth a look.

As part of the Black Friday season, you can now bag a 50% saving on ESET’s Essential plan, nabbing you a year of protection on three unique devices for just £22.49. That 50% saving also carries over if you decide to expand that coverage to four or even five devices, coming in at £25 or £27.49 respectively.

While there are other plans available within ESET’s range, the Essential tier is the best buy for folks on a budget, and there’s still fantastic value for money to be had as it includes all of the key features that you’d want to make sure you stay protected online.

ESET Essential Black Friday offer

ESET Essential Black Friday offer

ESET’s Essential plan now has a 50% discount for Black Friday, offering up comprehensive malware protection at a reduced price.

  • ESET
  • 50% off
  • Now just £22.49
View Deal

At its core, ESET packs a comprehensive layer of antivirus protection, so if you’re ever unlucky enough to have a piece of malware find its way into your PC or laptop, then you can let ESET’s protection get to work and remove the affliction.

Of course, ESET’s software is already hard at work to make sure that that doesn’t happen by keeping you protected from the jump, and you can see as much when you’re surfing the web. For example, ESET will outright block any harmful websites that are trying to harvest your data. In fact, it goes a step further via Safe Search, showing you in real-time search results which sites are to be trusted and which are likely to be malicious.

If you spend most of your time on a workstation filled with sensitive information then you’ll be glad to know that ESET also includes a Ransomware Shield which, as you can probably imagine, works to keep crippling ransomware viruses off of your devices, the likes of which can seriously impact businesses both large and small.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

In the event that an as-of-yet-unknown piece of malware appears, ESET is able to deploy AI to analyse what it might be and figure out the best course of action. This means that you’ll always be ahead of the curve, which is incredible value for money when you consider that this is, again, on ESET’s entry-level tier.

As a final point, if you decide that you’re pleased with ESET and you want to bring more devices into the fold (either those owned by yourself or loved ones), then you can expand the amount of devices allowed on your account with ease.

For all that ESET’s Essential tier offers, and when you consider the operational and financial headache that malware can cause, being able to nab a year’s use of the service for just £22.49 across three devices is a true Black Friday bargain.

This article has been published in partnership with ESET. You can read about our partnership policies here.

You might like…

Everyone’s favourite Ninja dual-drawer air fryer is now the tastiest offer of Black Friday

Everyone’s favourite Ninja dual-drawer air fryer is now the tastiest offer of Black Friday

Hannah Davies 11 mins ago
This stunning Pixel 8a Black Friday deal destroys mid-range competition

This stunning Pixel 8a Black Friday deal destroys mid-range competition

Jon Mundy 12 mins ago
Best 32-inch TV Black Friday deals: Save big on small TVs

Best 32-inch TV Black Friday deals: Save big on small TVs

Kob Monney 12 mins ago
Best Black Friday 2024 SIM-only deals: Bargains from EE, Voxi & more

Best Black Friday 2024 SIM-only deals: Bargains from EE, Voxi & more

Lewis Painter 14 mins ago
The Amazon Fire Max 11 iPad rival is now at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

The Amazon Fire Max 11 iPad rival is now at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

Max Parker 27 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is now the best value high-end Android this Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is now the best value high-end Android this Black Friday

Jon Mundy 29 mins ago
Thomas Deehan
In partnership with By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access