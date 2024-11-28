ESET’s 50% off Black Friday saving makes malware protection affordable

Malware protection might not be the most exciting thing in the world of tech, but that doesn’t make it any less essential, and if you want to get serious about keeping your most treasured devices protected then ESET’s incredible Black Friday offer is well worth a look.

As part of the Black Friday season, you can now bag a 50% saving on ESET’s Essential plan, nabbing you a year of protection on three unique devices for just £22.49. That 50% saving also carries over if you decide to expand that coverage to four or even five devices, coming in at £25 or £27.49 respectively.

While there are other plans available within ESET’s range, the Essential tier is the best buy for folks on a budget, and there’s still fantastic value for money to be had as it includes all of the key features that you’d want to make sure you stay protected online.

ESET Essential Black Friday offer ESET’s Essential plan now has a 50% discount for Black Friday, offering up comprehensive malware protection at a reduced price. ESET

50% off

Now just £22.49 View Deal

At its core, ESET packs a comprehensive layer of antivirus protection, so if you’re ever unlucky enough to have a piece of malware find its way into your PC or laptop, then you can let ESET’s protection get to work and remove the affliction.

Of course, ESET’s software is already hard at work to make sure that that doesn’t happen by keeping you protected from the jump, and you can see as much when you’re surfing the web. For example, ESET will outright block any harmful websites that are trying to harvest your data. In fact, it goes a step further via Safe Search, showing you in real-time search results which sites are to be trusted and which are likely to be malicious.

If you spend most of your time on a workstation filled with sensitive information then you’ll be glad to know that ESET also includes a Ransomware Shield which, as you can probably imagine, works to keep crippling ransomware viruses off of your devices, the likes of which can seriously impact businesses both large and small.

In the event that an as-of-yet-unknown piece of malware appears, ESET is able to deploy AI to analyse what it might be and figure out the best course of action. This means that you’ll always be ahead of the curve, which is incredible value for money when you consider that this is, again, on ESET’s entry-level tier.

As a final point, if you decide that you’re pleased with ESET and you want to bring more devices into the fold (either those owned by yourself or loved ones), then you can expand the amount of devices allowed on your account with ease.

For all that ESET’s Essential tier offers, and when you consider the operational and financial headache that malware can cause, being able to nab a year’s use of the service for just £22.49 across three devices is a true Black Friday bargain.

