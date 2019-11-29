Epic Razer Black Friday bundle is perfect Christmas gift for PC gamers

Currys is exclusively selling an incredible Razer bundle which sees you bag three excellent gaming peripherals for just £110, saving you a whopping £79.86 if you were to buy each item separately prior to Black Friday.

The Razer bundle includes Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard, DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, Kraken X Lite Gaming Headset and the Goliathus Mobile Stealth Edition Gaming Surface mouse mat – that’s all the hardware you need to accompany a new gaming PC or laptop.

Razer is one of the leading brands for peripherals, but its peripherals usually cost a premium. To see a bundle with three gaming gadgets (and a mouse mat) for an affordable price really is outstanding, making it the ideal Christmas present for anyone into PC gaming.

The Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard usually costs £64.99, and yet is included in this bundle for incredible value. The Razer keyboard makes use of Razer Chroma, boasting 16.8 million colour options and fully customisable light effects.

The wired DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse flaunts some great features too, including a 6400 DPI optical sensor and 5 Hyperesponse buttons. The accompanying Goliathus Mobile Stealth Edition Gaming Surface is the perfect accomplice for the gaming mouse too.

Finally, the Kraken X Lite Gaming Headset offers 7.1 surround sound and a comfy fit, ensuring a quality game experience whether you’re immersed in a blockbuster single-player adventure, or chatting away to your friends via the microphone in a Team Deathmatch.

We haven’t reviewed any of these gaming gadgets, but Razer usually delivers high quality with its peripherals so we highly recommend going for this deal if you’re looking to give your PC gaming setup a makeover.

And with a massive £79.86 lopped off the total price of what these peripherals would usually cost, this is probably the best peripheral bundle you’ll likely find this Black Friday.

