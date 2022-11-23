Enjoy distraction-free audio with this Black Friday Shokz OpenRun Pro deal

The Shokz OpenRun Pro over-ear earphones have just seen a fantastic 20% discount for Black Friday, making this the perfect time to buy.

Amazon has been churning out Black Friday deals left and right in the run-up to the actual event, making it the perfect time to treat yourself to some heavily discounted tech. We’ve picked up another fantastic deal this time on the Shokz OpenRun Pro over-ear sports earphones, which are now £31.99 cheaper, bringing the price all the way down from £159.95 to just £127.96.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro earphones are aimed towards runners and those who want to listen to music while they work out. They use bone conduction technology and an open-ear design, meaning that you can listen to audio while still being aware of your surroundings, and there is no worry about singular earphone falling out mid-run.

They have a water resistance rating of IP55, meaning that there is protection from dust and low-pressure water jets from any direction. So while these would not be wearable during water sports activities like swimming, they will be able to withstand a run in the rain or a very sweaty workout.

We gave these earphones an impressive 4-stars in our review, noting that the slim design and mere 29g weight make them easy to wear and less noticeable than you would think on your head.

And looking at the sound quality, we liked the two EQ modes that were offered, noting that there was a greater emphasis on clarity in the Vocal Mode, with Standard Mode offering a punchier sound than the previous generations.

Looking at the price history for this product below, we can see that these earphones have not been discounted even once in several months, suggesting that we won’t see a deal like this for some time after Black Friday. So if you’re interested in trying out over-ear audio and don’t want to pay full price, now is the best time to buy.

Keepa Shokz OpenRun Pro. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

