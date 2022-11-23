 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Enjoy distraction-free audio with this Black Friday Shokz OpenRun Pro deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Shokz OpenRun Pro over-ear earphones have just seen a fantastic 20% discount for Black Friday, making this the perfect time to buy.

Amazon has been churning out Black Friday deals left and right in the run-up to the actual event, making it the perfect time to treat yourself to some heavily discounted tech. We’ve picked up another fantastic deal this time on the Shokz OpenRun Pro over-ear sports earphones, which are now £31.99 cheaper, bringing the price all the way down from £159.95 to just £127.96.

Don’t worry if this offer isn’t taking your fancy right now, as we have already curated a round-up of some of the best Black Friday deals available on the market, and we will continue to update it throughout the entire sale to make your shopping spree a little easier.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro earphones are aimed towards runners and those who want to listen to music while they work out. They use bone conduction technology and an open-ear design, meaning that you can listen to audio while still being aware of your surroundings, and there is no worry about singular earphone falling out mid-run.

They have a water resistance rating of IP55, meaning that there is protection from dust and low-pressure water jets from any direction. So while these would not be wearable during water sports activities like swimming, they will be able to withstand a run in the rain or a very sweaty workout.

Treat yourself to the Shokz OpenRun Pro sports earphone this Black Friday

Treat yourself to the Shokz OpenRun Pro sports earphone this Black Friday

The Shokz OpenRun Pro sports headphones are the perfect alternative to in-ear audio and have seen a sweet 20% discount in the run-up to Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save 20% with this deal
  • Now £127.96
View Deal

We gave these earphones an impressive 4-stars in our review, noting that the slim design and mere 29g weight make them easy to wear and less noticeable than you would think on your head.

And looking at the sound quality, we liked the two EQ modes that were offered, noting that there was a greater emphasis on clarity in the Vocal Mode, with Standard Mode offering a punchier sound than the previous generations.

Looking at the price history for this product below, we can see that these earphones have not been discounted even once in several months, suggesting that we won’t see a deal like this for some time after Black Friday. So if you’re interested in trying out over-ear audio and don’t want to pay full price, now is the best time to buy.

Keepa Shokz OpenRun Pro.
Keepa Shokz OpenRun Pro. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Save a tidy sum on the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera with this Black Friday offer

Save a tidy sum on the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera with this Black Friday offer

Peter Phelps 28 mins ago
The new Fitbit Versa 4 has just seen its first major discount for Black Friday

The new Fitbit Versa 4 has just seen its first major discount for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 28 mins ago
Upgrade your gaming setup with a Black Friday discount on the Huawei MateView GT monitor

Upgrade your gaming setup with a Black Friday discount on the Huawei MateView GT monitor

Gemma Ryles 43 mins ago
If you love hot chocolate, you’ll adore this Black Friday price cut on the Velvetiser

If you love hot chocolate, you’ll adore this Black Friday price cut on the Velvetiser

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Need a fitness tracker with style? The Fitbit Luxe is half price this Black Friday

Need a fitness tracker with style? The Fitbit Luxe is half price this Black Friday

Peter Phelps 1 hour ago
This phenomenal Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal won’t last long

This phenomenal Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal won’t last long

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.