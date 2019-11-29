The Echo Show 8 is now just a tenner more than the Echo Show 5

Giving you three extra inches for a further tenner, you can’t really argue with this Echo Show 8 pre-order deal, saving you 50% on its original price.

Amazon is launching yet another of its smart displays with built-in Alexa to join the already available original Echo Show and Echo Show 5 with pre-orders now open and a number of fantastic offers to celebrate.

If you fancy treating yourself to the brand new Echo Show 8 then there really is no time like the present to pick one up, now discounted by £60. With an RRP of £119.99, that’s a 50% price cut that sees it available to buy for just £59.99, only £10 more than the Echo Show 5 which is currently discounted to £49.99.

The clue is in the name, this variant of Amazon’s smart displays flaunts an 8-inch display, sitting itself slap bang in the middle of the original 10-inch Echo Show and 5-inch Echo Show 5. But what is it?

Well, bringing all the brilliance of Alexa, Amazon’s helpful AI assistant, the Echo Show 8 offers both a speaker for audio output and also the aforementioned 8-inch HD touchscreen display. This means, when you make a request, Alexa can provide more visual results, including pulling up your calendar or to-do list when you ask what is on that day’s agenda.

In terms of playing music, Alexa will bring up artwork and even lyrics. It’s also a great device for multi-tasking, allowing you to pull up recipes and watch a film as you whip up a storm in the kitchen.

Packing a 1MP camera great for making video calls to loved ones, much like the Show 5, the Echo Show 8 offers a camera shutter for extra security when you don’t want the camera on. You also have the option to mute the microphones and a 3.5mm audio output if you want to boost the smart display’s sound quality.

With a number of pre-order offers, it’s also worth noting for a further £10 you can get an Echo Show 8 with two E27 Philips Hue white bulbs, further expanding your snazzy smart home ecosystem. Totalling £69.99, save an impressive £74.95 with this bundle deal.

Or, if you’re simply eager to get your hands on the Echo Show 8 the 50% price cut is the offer to jump on.

