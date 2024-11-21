Echo Show 8 is down to a price that makes sense for Black Friday

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is a brilliant smart display that’ll serve your smart home and streaming needs with aplomb. For Black Friday, you can get it for almost half price.

Amazon usually goes above and beyond with its home-grown products for Black Friday and this year’s no different. The Echo Show 8 is just $79.99, which is a $70 (47%) saving on the £149.99 list price.

The product, which is the latest generation Echo Show 8, is available in charcoal and glacier white.

Latest Echo Show 8 drops to almost half-price The excellent Amazon Echo Show 8 is on sale for 47% off for Black Friday dropping the price to $79.99. Amazon

Was $149.99

Now $79.99 View Deal

The perks don’t sop there. There’s free delivery (maybe even same day) for Prime subscribers. And, if you have an older Amazon device to trade in, you can save up to 20% on this price.

So, how about the product itself? Well the Echo Show 8 (3rd Generation) came out in late 2023 and our reviewer described it as a “pretty substantial upgrade” en route to giving it a four-star review.

It has an 8-inch display with a 1280 x 800 resolution that includes support for streaming apps like Prime Video and Netflix. It’s great for casual viewing, perhaps while you’re cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

A big improvement with this generation was the audio which has “significant improvements” which have spatial audio processing technology for more immersive audio. It’ll also tune audio to its surroundings and our reviewer was impressed by the overall sound quality when listening to music and podcasts.

This model has a faster processor than its predecessor and, importantly, offers great support for the various smart home standards, including Zigbee and Thread radios, as well as the new unifying Matter ecosystem.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) represents a pretty substantial upgrade, though it is not without minor quibbles that keep it from perfection. It has all of the hardware to function as an all-in-one smart home controller, yet some refinements in the user interface are needed to execute this better. While the screen could be crisper, the Adaptive Content feature is a nice addition. With significantly improved performance and impressive audio quality, the Show 8 also serves as a strong candidate for a primary speaker in specific settings.”