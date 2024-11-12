Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Echo Pops are buy one get one free for a limited time

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is offering a great deal on its Echo Pops speaker ahead of Black Friday, letting you get two for the price of one.

Just add two Echo Pops to your basket, then add the promo code ECHOPOP at checkout, and you’ll get the second speaker for free. Add in the fact that three of the four colours are selling at a 20 percent discount, for just £35.98 a pop (pun intended), and it all amounts to an almighty deal.

Get two Amazon Echo Pop speakers for the price of one

Get two Amazon Echo Pop speakers for the price of one

Amazon is selling two Echo Pop speakers for the price of one ahead of Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • 2 for 1
  • Now £35.98
View Deal

Note that Amazon isn’t classing this as an Early Black Friday deal, for a very simple but important-to-note reason: the offer ends on November 20 at 5PM, which is well before Black Friday. Act quick if you want an Echo Pop, because we doubt there’ll be a better deal even on Black Friday itself.

Our smarthome expert David Ludlow reviewed the Amazon Echo Pop at release and handed out a respectable score of 3.5 out of 5. His conclusion was that “Amazon’s new entry-level speaker is good, but not quite cheap enough”.

Obviously that’s no longer an issue as part of this brilliant deal, which means we can just focus on the positives. This entry-level Alexa speaker comes in a wider range of colours, and has option sleeves to mix things up further.

David really appreciated the Amazon Echo Pop’s compact and fun design. These things are easy to position around the home.

An individual Echo Pop is great for general requests and smart home control, with Matter compatibility helping with that latter point. It obviously runs on Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, which is remains one of the best in the business.

What’s more, because you’re getting a second Echo Pop for free, you can pair them up to produce a much improved stereo output. This means they’re now viable for music playback.

You might like…

The Black Friday Pixel Watch 3 deal you’ve been waiting for has just arrived

The Black Friday Pixel Watch 3 deal you’ve been waiting for has just arrived

Jon Mundy 35 mins ago
Black Friday Deal: Pixel 8 Pro for £499? Rude not to

Black Friday Deal: Pixel 8 Pro for £499? Rude not to

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
This is the top Black Friday iPad deal going right now

This is the top Black Friday iPad deal going right now

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut has made Samsung’s flagship phone affordable

This Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut has made Samsung’s flagship phone affordable

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Galaxy Buds 3 are down to just £99 in this early Black Friday bargain

Galaxy Buds 3 are down to just £99 in this early Black Friday bargain

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
The sleek yet budget CMF Phone 1 is now cheaper than ever

The sleek yet budget CMF Phone 1 is now cheaper than ever

Hannah Davies 22 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words