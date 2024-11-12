Echo Pops are buy one get one free for a limited time

Amazon is offering a great deal on its Echo Pops speaker ahead of Black Friday, letting you get two for the price of one.

Just add two Echo Pops to your basket, then add the promo code ECHOPOP at checkout, and you’ll get the second speaker for free. Add in the fact that three of the four colours are selling at a 20 percent discount, for just £35.98 a pop (pun intended), and it all amounts to an almighty deal.

Get two Amazon Echo Pop speakers for the price of one Amazon is selling two Echo Pop speakers for the price of one ahead of Black Friday. Amazon

2 for 1

Now £35.98 View Deal

Note that Amazon isn’t classing this as an Early Black Friday deal, for a very simple but important-to-note reason: the offer ends on November 20 at 5PM, which is well before Black Friday. Act quick if you want an Echo Pop, because we doubt there’ll be a better deal even on Black Friday itself.

Our smarthome expert David Ludlow reviewed the Amazon Echo Pop at release and handed out a respectable score of 3.5 out of 5. His conclusion was that “Amazon’s new entry-level speaker is good, but not quite cheap enough”.

Obviously that’s no longer an issue as part of this brilliant deal, which means we can just focus on the positives. This entry-level Alexa speaker comes in a wider range of colours, and has option sleeves to mix things up further.

David really appreciated the Amazon Echo Pop’s compact and fun design. These things are easy to position around the home.

An individual Echo Pop is great for general requests and smart home control, with Matter compatibility helping with that latter point. It obviously runs on Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, which is remains one of the best in the business.

What’s more, because you’re getting a second Echo Pop for free, you can pair them up to produce a much improved stereo output. This means they’re now viable for music playback.