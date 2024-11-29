Echo Dot is under half-price on both sides of the Atlantic for Black Friday

It wouldn’t be Black Friday without ludicrous savings on an Amazon Echo Dot that makes a mockery of the year-round price on this great sounding smart speaker.

Amazon US is selling the Echo Dot 5th Generation for just $22.99, which is 54% off the usual asking price of $49.99.

In the UK you can currently snag the same product – which is the latest generation of the Echo Dot – for an even better saving. It’s £22.99 instead of £54.99 and that’s a 58% saving overall.

Both offers come with rapid delivery at no extra cost for Prime members. Both deals offer the speakers in multiple colours too, so take your pick.

Echo Dot 5th Gen sinks way below half-price The Amazon Echo Dot is available at less than half price in both the UK and the US on Black Friday. Amazon

Was $49.99 / £54.99

The Echo Dot 5th generation is a great option for streaming over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, via voice commands or from your phone. There’s support for Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and loads of other popular audio services.

There’s also support for Alexa controls, which means you’ll get able to control any compatible smart home devices, as well as the ability to quiz Alexa for information from your calendar or the web.

The Echo Dot 5th generation offered here has been out since 2022, but it’s still the most recent edition of the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker that packs surprisingly big sound for its limited footprint.

Better audio and new tap controls Pros Improved audio

Looks great

Improved tap controls Cons No 3.5mm audio output

Our reviewer praised the improved audio over the previous generations courtesy of the larger 1.73-inch front-facing speaker to deliver a bigger audio punch. It also looks great and has improved tap controls. He gave it a 4.5 star score from a potential five.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) is now a capable music speaker, as well as a great smart speaker for smart home control and general enquiries. Overall, this is the best value smart speaker you can buy.”