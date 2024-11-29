Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Echo Dot is under half-price on both sides of the Atlantic for Black Friday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It wouldn’t be Black Friday without ludicrous savings on an Amazon Echo Dot that makes a mockery of the year-round price on this great sounding smart speaker.

Amazon US is selling the Echo Dot 5th Generation for just $22.99, which is 54% off the usual asking price of $49.99.

In the UK you can currently snag the same product – which is the latest generation of the Echo Dot – for an even better saving. It’s £22.99 instead of £54.99 and that’s a 58% saving overall.

Both offers come with rapid delivery at no extra cost for Prime members. Both deals offer the speakers in multiple colours too, so take your pick.

Echo Dot 5th Gen sinks way below half-price

Echo Dot 5th Gen sinks way below half-price

The Amazon Echo Dot is available at less than half price in both the UK and the US on Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Was $49.99 / £54.99
  • Now $22.99 / £22.99
View Deal

The Echo Dot 5th generation is a great option for streaming over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, via voice commands or from your phone. There’s support for Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and loads of other popular audio services.

There’s also support for Alexa controls, which means you’ll get able to control any compatible smart home devices, as well as the ability to quiz Alexa for information from your calendar or the web.

The Echo Dot 5th generation offered here has been out since 2022, but it’s still the most recent edition of the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker that packs surprisingly big sound for its limited footprint.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Better audio and new tap controls

Pros

  • Improved audio
  • Looks great
  • Improved tap controls

Cons

  • No 3.5mm audio output

Our reviewer praised the improved audio over the previous generations courtesy of the larger 1.73-inch front-facing speaker to deliver a bigger audio punch. It also looks great and has improved tap controls. He gave it a 4.5 star score from a potential five.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) is now a capable music speaker, as well as a great smart speaker for smart home control and general enquiries. Overall, this is the best value smart speaker you can buy.”

You might like…

Garmin Venu 2 hits a serious sweet spot for Black Friday UK

Garmin Venu 2 hits a serious sweet spot for Black Friday UK

Chris Smith 4 mins ago
Kickstart your PC gaming obsession with this stunning Black Friday offer

Kickstart your PC gaming obsession with this stunning Black Friday offer

Lewis Painter 7 mins ago
Focal Bathys wireless headphones now just £549 in Richer Sounds’ Black Friday Sale

Focal Bathys wireless headphones now just £549 in Richer Sounds’ Black Friday Sale

Nick Rayner 31 mins ago
BLUETTI has a deal for everyone that needs a power boost this Black Friday

BLUETTI has a deal for everyone that needs a power boost this Black Friday

Nick Rayner 43 mins ago
Apple Watch Series 10 gets its first big price cut for Black Friday US

Apple Watch Series 10 gets its first big price cut for Black Friday US

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
The iPad Pro M4 finally feels affordable on Black Friday

The iPad Pro M4 finally feels affordable on Black Friday

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access