Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

eBay’s iPhone 13 deal is a Black Friday bargain for the ages

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday is in full swing and the offers are flowing thick and fast on everything from home appliances to smartphones, making it a great time to upgrade on the cheap – especially if you’re not looking for the very latest tech.

eBay is currently offering a fantastic deal on the iPhone 13, with keen buyers able to pick up the phone for just £319.99 – but if you use code BFMAGPIE10, that drops all the way down to £287.99. That’s a fantastic price on what was the flagship iPhone a few years ago, and a great budget-focused way to get into the world of iOS. 

Get a refurbished iPhone 13 for just £287.99 this Black Friday

Get a refurbished iPhone 13 for just £287.99 this Black Friday

eBay is offering a refurbished iPhone 13 for just £319.99, but using code BFMAGPIE10, you can get that price down to a rather tempting £287.99, complete with a 12-month warranty.

  • eBay
  • £211 off
  • £287.99 (with code)
View Deal

Now, it’s worth noting that this is a refurbished model, and with MusicMagpie’s ‘Good’ rating, it might come with a few scratches on the body or screen, but the phone and all components should work as advertised and will feature at least 80% battery capacity.

musicMagpie is also offering a 12-month warranty on the refurbished iPhone 13, which should further quell any worries you might have about opting for a refurbished smartphone.

Besides, refurbished smartphones are a fantastic way to not only get a solid deal on a capable smartphone, but also saves perfectly good tech from going to landfill. You’re not only getting a solid deal, but you’re helping the planet – go you.   

It also helps that the iPhone 13 is a fantastic smartphone that we awarded 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award when we reviewed it at release back in 2021. 

Our reviewer was impressed with the experience on offer, with the phone sporting previously Pro-exclusive features like an upgraded camera setup, a smaller notch and A15 Bionic power.

Of course, the iPhone 13 has since been replaced by the iPhone 14, then 15 and now 16, but it remains a capable phone in the 2024 market for users that don’t need the very latest in smartphone technology.

If you want to find out more, take a look at our full iPhone 13 review, and we’ve got the best Black Friday deals if you’re curious about other Black Friday bargains floating around.  

You might like…

We’ve rounded up the best Shark vacuum Black Friday deals

We’ve rounded up the best Shark vacuum Black Friday deals

Jessica Gorringe 19 mins ago
If you’re buying an OLED on Black Friday, I’d recommend this Sony TV

If you’re buying an OLED on Black Friday, I’d recommend this Sony TV

Kob Monney 26 mins ago
I’ve reviewed the new iPhones – these are the best iPhone Black Friday deals to look at

I’ve reviewed the new iPhones – these are the best iPhone Black Friday deals to look at

Lewis Painter 45 mins ago
Best 50-inch Black Friday TV deals: Big discounts on 4K TVs

Best 50-inch Black Friday TV deals: Big discounts on 4K TVs

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
The Razer Blade 16 is a Black Friday must-have with an unbelievable £750 discount

The Razer Blade 16 is a Black Friday must-have with an unbelievable £750 discount

Luke Baker 2 hours ago
Best Sky Deals for Black Friday: Save on broadband and TV packages

Best Sky Deals for Black Friday: Save on broadband and TV packages

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access