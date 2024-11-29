eBay’s iPhone 13 deal is a Black Friday bargain for the ages

Black Friday is in full swing and the offers are flowing thick and fast on everything from home appliances to smartphones, making it a great time to upgrade on the cheap – especially if you’re not looking for the very latest tech.

eBay is currently offering a fantastic deal on the iPhone 13, with keen buyers able to pick up the phone for just £319.99 – but if you use code BFMAGPIE10, that drops all the way down to £287.99. That’s a fantastic price on what was the flagship iPhone a few years ago, and a great budget-focused way to get into the world of iOS.

Now, it’s worth noting that this is a refurbished model, and with MusicMagpie’s ‘Good’ rating, it might come with a few scratches on the body or screen, but the phone and all components should work as advertised and will feature at least 80% battery capacity.

musicMagpie is also offering a 12-month warranty on the refurbished iPhone 13, which should further quell any worries you might have about opting for a refurbished smartphone.

Besides, refurbished smartphones are a fantastic way to not only get a solid deal on a capable smartphone, but also saves perfectly good tech from going to landfill. You’re not only getting a solid deal, but you’re helping the planet – go you.

It also helps that the iPhone 13 is a fantastic smartphone that we awarded 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award when we reviewed it at release back in 2021.

Our reviewer was impressed with the experience on offer, with the phone sporting previously Pro-exclusive features like an upgraded camera setup, a smaller notch and A15 Bionic power.

Of course, the iPhone 13 has since been replaced by the iPhone 14, then 15 and now 16, but it remains a capable phone in the 2024 market for users that don’t need the very latest in smartphone technology.

If you want to find out more, take a look at our full iPhone 13 review, and we’ve got the best Black Friday deals if you’re curious about other Black Friday bargains floating around.