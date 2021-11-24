 large image

eBay’s sneakily discounted the Chromecast with Google TV this Black Friday

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

You can pick up Google’s top of the line Chromecast with Google TV for £42.99 thanks to this stealthy eBay Black Friday deal.

The deal is live on eBay now and lets you grab the streaming stick/pebble with £10 off, which equates to a near 20% discount on its regular price.

If you want to give your TV a smart upgrade we’d thoroughly recommend taking advantage of the deal as the Chromecast with Google TV is one of the best streaming sticks currently available. It can stream pretty much every app you can think of in 4K. If you want the best streaming quality possible, make no mistake, this is the streaming stick to get.

The Chromecast also features a number of key perks you won’t find elsewhere. These include its Google TV software and a nifty remote compete with Google Assistant support.

For those out of the know, Google TV is a cool operating system that aims to let you search and find content from every app you’re subscribed to in one convenient UI. We found it and the remote, which makes it quick and easy to find content using voice commands works great when we tested the Google Chromecast with Google TV.

This led us to conclude in our Chromecast with Google TV review:

“The new Google TV UI makes it quick and easy to see content from all your streaming services in one place, removing the need to jump between apps when hunting for something to watch.

“If you’re using a TV that doesn’t have great app support, or want to use your PC monitor to stream content then the Chromecast with Google TV is a no brainer. It’s app offering is excellent and it’s controller is a great addition that makes navigating the new Google TV UI super easy.”

The Chromecast with Google TV is one of many products to get an early Black Friday discount of the past few weeks. Despite the event not being scheduled to officially begin until 26 November we’ve already seen a steady stream of great early Black Friday deals on everything from top end TVs to premium soundbars appear.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as our team of product experts will be diligently searching every store to offer you their curated picks of the best Black Friday deals throughout the event.

