Black Friday is a great time to find an unexpected bargain as far as headphones go, and this Black Friday for the EarFun true wireless is a doozy.

The EarFun Air Pro 4 normally costs £99.99, but this deal over at Amazon has brought them down to £59.99, saving you £40 in the process.

These ANC earbuds are a Black Friday bargain Save £40 on these ANC earbuds, bringing them down to £59.99 Amazon UK

Now £59.99 View Deal

The EarFun are packed full of features that would make more premium audio brands blush. With Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, they feature Snapdragon Sound support, so technically these headphones are capable of lossless streaming over Bluetooth. You also get high quality LDAC streaming if your smartphone supports that Bluetooth codec.

The noise-cancelling system claims clear away 50dB of noise, and you’ve got a mammoth battery life from these earphones with a total of 52 hours (11 hours per charge). Both fast-charging and wireless charging is supported, which is rare for a budget ANC earphone and shows the level of convenience that the EarFun Air Pro 4 offers.

There’s Bluetooth multi-point support for connecting to two devices at once, and there’s a gaming mode that looks to reduce latency down to less than 50ms.

An IPX5 rating protects them from water, sweat and dirt, they having used these earphones, we found them to be comfortable to wear. While they’re available in black and white finishes, but this deal only applies to the black finish.

These earphones were already pretty affordable for a budget pair of ANC earbuds but £59.99 makes this deal a terrific one. If you’re after a pair that can do noise-cancellation, the EarFuns would be a very good choice even before this deal popped up.