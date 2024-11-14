Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dyson’s heater just got a well-timed Black Friday discount

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Dyson has its Black Friday offers up, and this discount on the classic AM09 heater has arrived at the perfect time.

As the days start to grow cold in the northern hemisphere, buying the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 fan heater for £269.99 sounds like a mighty fine idea. That’s a £130 saving on its previous price of £399.99.

Save £130 on the Dyson AM09 Jet Focus fan

Save £130 on the Dyson AM09 Jet Focus fan

Dyson is selling its classic AM09 Jet Focus heater and fan at a steep £130 discount for Black Friday.

  • Dyson
  • Save £130
  • Now £269.99
View Deal

It’s worth pointing out that Dyson offers a payment plan of three monthly instalments interest free, and that delivery is free.

Erstwhile TrustedReviews News Editor Luke Johnson handed out a positive review of the Dyson AM09 at the time, scoring it 4 out of 5.

“Dyson’s AM09 air multiplier is unrivalled in what it does,” he concluded. “That’s reflected in the price, but you do get what you pay for.”

That latter comment no longer applies courtesy of this Black Friday deal.

Let’s back up a little. What exactly is it that the Dyson AM09 does? It’s the fan heater that introduced the British company’s Jet Focus system, which added a second airflow aperture ring that pushes air out in a narrower, more precise way.

It doesn’t just dumbly heat or cool the whole room, but offers a directed and personalised air flow.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

All this, and you also get Dyson’s customary funky design. This thing will look the part in any modern home. As Luke says in his review, it “oozes style and high-end appeal”. It’s well built, too.

It comes with a handy remote control, so you won’t need to fiddle around on the floor to get things moving. There’s a power button on the base of the fan, but that’s it.

Be sure to keep our Black Friday deals hub bookmarked if you’re in the market for some big savings, Dyson and otherwise. We’re running through multiple deals each and every day in the lead up to Black Friday and indeed Cyber Monday.

You might like…

Google’s top-scoring security camera has a Black Friday price tag that’s tough to beat

Google’s top-scoring security camera has a Black Friday price tag that’s tough to beat

Hannah Davies 22 mins ago
This Shark FlexStyle offer destroys the Dyson Supersonic

This Shark FlexStyle offer destroys the Dyson Supersonic

Jessica Gorringe 47 mins ago
The Galaxy S24 FE might be Black Friday’s best value upgrade yet

The Galaxy S24 FE might be Black Friday’s best value upgrade yet

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
This is the only SIM deal you should buy this Black Friday

This is the only SIM deal you should buy this Black Friday

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Nextbase’s Black Friday deal is a must if you don’t own a dash cam

Nextbase’s Black Friday deal is a must if you don’t own a dash cam

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
Samsung’s Black Friday deal just made QLED TVs affordable

Samsung’s Black Friday deal just made QLED TVs affordable

Jessica Gorringe 21 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words