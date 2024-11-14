Dyson’s heater just got a well-timed Black Friday discount

Dyson has its Black Friday offers up, and this discount on the classic AM09 heater has arrived at the perfect time.

As the days start to grow cold in the northern hemisphere, buying the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 fan heater for £269.99 sounds like a mighty fine idea. That’s a £130 saving on its previous price of £399.99.

It’s worth pointing out that Dyson offers a payment plan of three monthly instalments interest free, and that delivery is free.

Erstwhile TrustedReviews News Editor Luke Johnson handed out a positive review of the Dyson AM09 at the time, scoring it 4 out of 5.

“Dyson’s AM09 air multiplier is unrivalled in what it does,” he concluded. “That’s reflected in the price, but you do get what you pay for.”

That latter comment no longer applies courtesy of this Black Friday deal.

Let’s back up a little. What exactly is it that the Dyson AM09 does? It’s the fan heater that introduced the British company’s Jet Focus system, which added a second airflow aperture ring that pushes air out in a narrower, more precise way.

It doesn’t just dumbly heat or cool the whole room, but offers a directed and personalised air flow.

All this, and you also get Dyson’s customary funky design. This thing will look the part in any modern home. As Luke says in his review, it “oozes style and high-end appeal”. It’s well built, too.

It comes with a handy remote control, so you won’t need to fiddle around on the floor to get things moving. There’s a power button on the base of the fan, but that’s it.

Be sure to keep our Black Friday deals hub bookmarked if you’re in the market for some big savings, Dyson and otherwise. We’re running through multiple deals each and every day in the lead up to Black Friday and indeed Cyber Monday.