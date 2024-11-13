Dyson’s Black Friday sale has a deal that made our jaws drop

Dyson is now running its Black Friday sale, and this particular deal might just prompt a double take.

It gets you the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean for just £299.99. That’s a £150 saving on its previous price of £449.99.

Save £150 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean this Black Friday Dyson has the vacuum cleaner deal of Black Friday 2024 with this Dyson V10 offer, chopping £150 off the previous price. Dyson

Save £150

Now £299.99 View Deal

The Dyson V10 gives you 60 minutes of cord-free running time, with a hefty 150 AW of suction power on Max setting. It also features a 40 percent larger bin compared to the legendary Dyson V8.

Experienced tech reviewing duo Richard & Jackie Stevenson reviewed the Dyson Cyclone V10 for us at launch, handing out an impeccable 5 out of 5 score and labelling it “The future of house cleaning”.

“Powerful, long-lasting and incredibly good at, well, everything, the Dyson Cyclone V10 is capable of acting as the only vacuum cleaner you need to keep your house tidy,” they concluded.

The level of power produced by the Dyson V10 is competitive with many traditional mains-powered machines, while it comes bundled with some brilliantly designed tools. With the Total Clean variant that includes a combination tool, a soft roller cleaner head, a crevice tool, and the main Motorbar cleaner head. Everything you need to keep your carpets, hard floors, drapes and upholstery dirt-free.

The Dyson Cyclone V10’s compact nature and flexible tools make it great for cleaning stairs and cars, while that larger bin is extremely easy to empty. No bags required.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

That hour-long battery life is another highlight, as it should prove sufficient to let you clean an entire decent-sized house on a single charge. Dyson supplies a handy wall charger that’s great for both storing and topping up the V10’s battery.

It was around the time of the Dyson V10’s release that the company made the bold decision to stop developing traditional mains vacuum cleaners, and you can see why.

We’re weeks out from Black Friday itself, but Dyson may just have cleaned up already with this Dyson Cyclone V10 deal.