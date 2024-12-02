Dyson’s amazing 2-in-1 heater and fan is $190 off on Cyber Monday

Winter is officially here and if getting warm fast is at the top of your agenda, then this offer on Dyson’s 2-in-1 heater and cooling fan is the deal for you.

Amazon is selling the Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus heater and fan (AM09) for just $279.99, which is a 40% saving on the list price of $469.99. That’s a saving of $190 for Cyber Monday.

This, as the name would suggest, is a 2-in-1 model that’ll cool you in hot weather (so great for that two weeks next June) with a powerful, amplified airflow.

More pertinently, it’ll also keep you toasty for the next six months. It has ceramic plates that heat up quickly and makes use of an Air Multiplier technology that “amplifies surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow.”

There’s the ability to choose between focused and diffused modes to direct the warmth towards your bed, or the couch, for instance, or opt for whole-room heating. On the cool side, you’ll be able to choose a gentle breeze during those summer evenings. There’s also a smooth 70-degree oscillation to direct airflow around the room.

There’s a sleep timer that can be set for between 15 minutes, just to take the edge off, or 9 hours to get you through the coldest nights. There’s also a remote control for easy access from the bedside.

This model has been around for a long time right now and our review from way back in 2015 and called the AM09 “unrivalled in what it does.”

He concluded: “It’s a great, stylish fan and heater that’s perfect for upmarket living rooms, home offices or anywhere that needs what the Dyson offers. The Jet Focus feature works very well.”