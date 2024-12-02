Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dyson’s amazing 2-in-1 heater and fan is $190 off on Cyber Monday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Winter is officially here and if getting warm fast is at the top of your agenda, then this offer on Dyson’s 2-in-1 heater and cooling fan is the deal for you.

Amazon is selling the Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus heater and fan (AM09) for just $279.99, which is a 40% saving on the list price of $469.99. That’s a saving of $190 for Cyber Monday.

Save $190 on the incredible Dyson Hot+Cool

Save $190 on the incredible Dyson Hot+Cool

Amazon is selling the Dyson Hot+Fan AM09 Jet Focus heater and fan for $190 off on Cyber Monday. It’s enough to warm the cockles.

  • Amazon US
  • Was $469.99
  • Now $279.99
View Deal

This, as the name would suggest, is a 2-in-1 model that’ll cool you in hot weather (so great for that two weeks next June) with a powerful, amplified airflow.

More pertinently, it’ll also keep you toasty for the next six months. It has ceramic plates that heat up quickly and makes use of an Air Multiplier technology that “amplifies surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow.”

There’s the ability to choose between focused and diffused modes to direct the warmth towards your bed, or the couch, for instance, or opt for whole-room heating. On the cool side, you’ll be able to choose a gentle breeze during those summer evenings. There’s also a smooth 70-degree oscillation to direct airflow around the room.

There’s a sleep timer that can be set for between 15 minutes, just to take the edge off, or 9 hours to get you through the coldest nights. There’s also a remote control for easy access from the bedside.

This model has been around for a long time right now and our review from way back in 2015 and called the AM09 “unrivalled in what it does.”

He concluded: “It’s a great, stylish fan and heater that’s perfect for upmarket living rooms, home offices or anywhere that needs what the Dyson offers. The Jet Focus feature works very well.”

You might like…

Amazon’s new Echo Show 15 is already discounted for Cyber Monday

Amazon’s new Echo Show 15 is already discounted for Cyber Monday

Chris Smith 34 mins ago
The Mac Mini M2 is a later Cyber Monday bargain

The Mac Mini M2 is a later Cyber Monday bargain

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
From compact to mirrorless: The top camera deals still available this Cyber Monday

From compact to mirrorless: The top camera deals still available this Cyber Monday

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Google Pixel Tablet is the price it always should’ve been on Cyber Monday

Google Pixel Tablet is the price it always should’ve been on Cyber Monday

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Don’t pay more than £150 for a Chromebook with this incredible Lenovo deal

Don’t pay more than £150 for a Chromebook with this incredible Lenovo deal

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Monitor your home’s energy usage with these affordable smart plugs

Monitor your home’s energy usage with these affordable smart plugs

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access