Get the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum for nearly 40% less this Black Friday

The Dyson V8 cleans up this Black Friday at just £200. Save nearly 40% on the cordless vacuum when you shop through Argos before the sale ends.

The V8 would typically cost you £330 at full price, making this a brilliant opportunity to pick up the popular vacuum cleaner for less.

Save 39% when you shop today. That’s £130 back in your pocket in time for Christmas.

Get the Dyson V8 for just £200 this Black Friday The Dyson V8 won’t get any cheaper on Argos before Christmas. The cordless vacuum cleaner has dropped to just £200 in the Black Friday sale with Argos’ Price Promise. Head there today to save £130 (or 39%) off the £330 RRP. Argos

Was £330

£200 View Deal

This vacuum cleaner is also parked with Argos’ Price Promise badge, ensuring it won’t drop any lower before Christmas day.

The V8 is a cordless vacuum cleaner from Dyson suitable for cleaning a wide range of floors and surfaces from carpets and upholstery to hard floors and stairs.

The vacuum is kitted with a 110,000rpm digital motor for powerful suction and features the De-tanging Motorbar cleaner head with polycarbonate hair removal vanes to automatically lift hair from the brush bar and drop them in the bin as you clean.

The fully-sealed filtration system and Root Cyclone technology capture dust and seal in 99.99% of microscopic particles and allergens while still maintaining maximum suction power.

While we haven’t reviewed the standard V8, with have tested the V8 Absolute, which is the same vacuum cleaner with a wider range of accessories and attachments included in the box.

Reviewers Richard & Jackie Stevenson wrote, “The Dyson V8 Absolute is still an excellent cordless vacuum cleaner – there’s no doubting that. It excels in every possible way and sets a very high bar. Dyson V6 owners needn’t upgrade, as they’re still excellent cleaners, but the V8 is a significant improvement all the same”.

