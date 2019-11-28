Dyson V7 cordless vacuum cleaner an incredible £100 off for Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 is now well and truly upon us with the deals from UK retailers flooding in this Wednesday – including an unbelievable price cut on the Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra cordless vacuum cleaner.

The Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra is the perfect entry point to the wonderful world of cordless vacs and was solid value even before it got price slashed in one of the best Black Friday 2019 deals available right now.

Normally costing £299, AO.com has whacked a full £100 off the V7 Motorhead Extra’s RRP to bring it down to a much more affordable £199. As befitting a typically quality product from Dyson, it also comes with a two-year warranty, so you can rest assured your investment will serve you well for the foreseeable future.

Today's best Dyson Black Friday deal Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Take the pain out of housework with the excellent Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum cleaner, which is down to just £199 today at AO.com – a £100 Black Friday discount.

It’s not just a great deal, either. Our team own countless Dyson cordless vacs themselves and can attest to them being truly awesome products, due to their slick design, ease of use, and robust battery life – this model boasts up to 30 minutes of runtime on a single charge, making it perfect for pretty much anyone who doesn’t live on a huge country estate.

In fact, we awarded its pet-focussed stablemate the Dyson V7 Animal a perfect 5/5 stars when we reviewed it.

“Dyson’s class-leading V-series handheld cleaners get even better with the powerful, lightweight and pet-hair-busting V7 Animal,” our reviewer wrote of the comparable product.

We noticed a very similar offer nestled among the best John Lewis Black Friday deals recently – but it sold out in no time at all, so act fast to enjoy a rare discount on this premium cordless vac.

While there are plenty of Black Friday vacuum deals worthy of your consideration, the quality of this product combined with the mega discount makes us think this one that will be hard to beat. And just like we were when we acquired our first Dyson cordless vac, we think you’ll be amazed by the difference it makes around the house.

