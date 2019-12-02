Dyson V6 Animal cheaper than Black Friday in this Cyber Monday deal

Sometimes, Cyber Monday offers even better deals than Black Friday – and that’s certainly the case today over at eBay, where the excellent Dyson V6 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner is even cheaper than it was last week.

In one of the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals still live, you can bag a top quality cordless vacuum cleaner for a rock bottom price. This refurbished Dyson V6 Animal is just £129 on Ebay, via the Official Dyson Outlet, representing a rare opportunity to get hold of a Dyson on the cheap.

That’s already an incredible last gasp offer, especially when compared to the rather eye-watering £350 launch price and usual £159.99 refurbished price. But use the code PICKME5 at checkout to save an additional £5, bringing its price all the way down to £125 – lower even than Black Friday!

Dyson V6 Animal Cordless vacuum cleaner Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner You can get your hands on this refurbished Dyson for less. The Dyson V6 Animal is available via the Official Dyson Outlet, on Ebay, for just £129.

The one year guarantee offers some level of confidence in the job Dyson have done refurbishing the machine. Equally it’s hard to argue with Dyson’s eBay feedback, 99.5% positive feedback suggests customers have had good experiences, even when buying refurbished cleaners, rather than brand new ones.

The Dyson V6 Animal is a compact, well-designed cleaner, with plenty of appealing features. It’s another impressive entry to the genre from the most consistent name in vacuum cleaning.

The ‘Animal’ addition to the name simply denotes the addition of some pet-related cleaning heads. So, if you’ve got a house full of dogs or cats, dropping hair everywhere, then this hoover packs some accessories you might appreciate.

When we reviewed the Dyson V6, back in March, we were hugely impressed, giving the cleaner four and a half stars.

Our reviewer said: “A follow-up to the Dyson DC34, the Dyson V6 aims to provide the same cleaning performance of Dyson’s larger vacuum cleaners but in a small, portable and cordless body. It claims a 20-minute battery life and is light enough for most people to use single-handed. Moreover, unlike Dyson’s handheld models, its long arm attachment means hard to reach areas are easy to get to.”

Overall this deal offers Dyson-quality cleaning at an accessible price point. So, if you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, this could be a great buy for you and is one of the best vacuum cleaner deals you’ll see all year.

